Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory

Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out.
The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs were fresh off of a tough loss in the championship game of the Escalon Tournament and head coach Jeff Eltringham was glad that his players didn’t have to wait very long to return to the hardwood and get back into the win column.
“Getting back in here and getting a win is the most important thing,” Eltringham said. “These young ladies are amazing at what they do and how they can regroup. They’ve been through a lot, whether it’s basketball or another sport they are playing, so they are very good at going through the process and turning around and coming back and just start playing. At times I thought they were going to dwell on stuff, but they didn’t. They just come out and play.”
The Bullfrogs are still learning Eltringham’s system and getting back into basketball shape after a long volleyball and cross country season. And although Bret Harte is not where they might typically be at this point of the season, Eltringham is pleased with the progress they have made in a very short amount of time together.
“There are a lot of pieces to this team, and we have a lot of players who can play, and we haven't had them all back at once,” Eltringham said. “Someone will come back and someone else will be out because of a sickness and we’ll lose them for a week. But it did feel like we started to get things going tonight and you can see that we are growing. They are starting to grow together and it’s starting to look like it’s basketball season.”
Bret Harte (4-2) had trouble scoring points early in the first quarter and the Bullfrogs found themselves trailing 11-6 with 2:30 to play. Junior Chase Silva made a free throw to cut the deficit to four and freshman Maddie Kane came off the bench to drain a 3-point basket, which was accompanied by a, “SHE’S A FRESHMAN,” chant coming from the Bret Harte student section.
While Kane might be the youngest player on Bret Harte’s roster, the older Bullfrogs don’t look at her as a freshman, rather, as just another contributing member of the squad.
“Maddie brings so much to the team,” Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill said. “She came into the family right away and we all love her. She shoots her shots and she’s not nervous to play at the varsity level. She plays her game and she’s very aggressive when she’s out there.”
Even with Kane’s basket from downtown, Bret Harte trailed El Dorado 14-10 after the first quarter. From the beginning of the second quarter to the end of the game, the Bullfrogs dominated the Cougars in every possible way. In the final 24 minutes of play, Bret Harte outscored El Dorado 44-12.
While Eltringham enjoyed seeing a strong offensive performance from his team, he was thrilled with the effort on defense by holding a team to 12 points in three quarters.
“They’ve been playing really good defense not only tonight, but they’ve been doing it against some pretty decent teams,” Eltringham said. “It’s really exciting because my kind of team is one who plays with that grit. The young ladies we have just play hard and when you do that and buy in and start listening, good things will happen. They are the type of players who just get after it and when you have that, you are going to be good defensively.”
El Dorado scored an early basket in the second quarter to go ahead 16-10, but the Bullfrogs responded by going on an 8-0 run, which included two 3-point baskets from senior CJ DesBouillons and points in the paint from senior Aariah Fox with an assist from senior Ashlin Arias. With 5:00 to play in the half, El Dorado tied the game at 18-18. Bret Harte ended the half on an 8-1 run, which was highlighted by a 3-point basket from senior Kadyn Rolleri. At halftime, Bret Harte had a 26-19 lead.
Tutthill got the Bullfrogs off to a hot start in the third quarter, as she scored six of Bret Harte’s first seven points. After she scored with 5:30 to play in the third quarter, the Bullfrogs had outscored El Dorado 11-0 going back to the second quarter. Bret Harte ended the third quarter with a basket from junior Sophie Bouma and a jumper from DesBouillons. The Bullfrogs outscored El Dorado 11-2 in the third quarter.
“That was really big because it pushes our team to keep shooting,” Tutthill said. “We were taking a lot of shots (in the first half), but they just weren’t falling. So, it was good to see that in the third quarter our shots were falling, and everyone was shooting, and they weren’t tense.”
Bret Harte began the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run with points from Silva, Fox and senior Mackenzie Carroll. After El Dorado scored five unanswered, the Bullfrogs ended the game by outscoring the Cougars 11-0, which included baskets from Carroll, Bouma, Arias and senior Teagan Serpa.
Fox finished with a game-high 11 points and had a team-high seven rebounds, four steals and four assists; Arias had two points, five rebounds, one steal and two assists; DesBouillons had eight points, one rebound and one steal; Rolleri had four points, two rebounds and one assist; Kane had five points; Tutthill had 10 points and four rebounds; Carroll had five points and one steal; Bouma had five points and one board; Silva had two points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist; and Serpa had two points and one steal.