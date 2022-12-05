Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory
Bret Harte beat El Dorado 54-26 on Monday night in Angels Camp. Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias had five rebounds and two points in the win. 

Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out.

The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri runs the offense in the first half. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma shoots in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons scored eight points against El Dorado. 
Senior Mackenzie Carroll plays tight defense in the second half. 
Breet Harte senior Aariah Fox had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists against El Dorado. 
