Personal bocce courts host fun-loving league

After a career in sales, Peter Pesonen retired. After saying goodbye to his working career in the Bay Area, Pesonen and his wife Laura moved to Angels Camp.
That was 15 years ago.
Living in a new area, the Pesonens looked for something to do to not only keep them active, but to meet members of the community. Peter heard of a bocce league, which was held at the house of Bob Trinchero, so he and Laura decided to give it a try.
They’ve been hooked ever since.
After the games could no longer be played at the Trinchero residence, Peter decided that his property had the perfect spot for a bocce ball court. Peter made the decision to build a court on the hillside by his house and host the bocce league contests.
That was 12 years ago.
“After playing, I told my wife that we need to put in a bocce ball court,” Peter said. “She wanted to put in a pingpong table, so I went ahead and just did it.”
Putting in a home bocce court took plenty of time and effort. Peter borrowed a neighbor’s tractor to level out the site and removed seven oak trees. Under the court is crushed rock with drainage pipes. Peter then put down three inches of decomposed granite and finished with an oyster shell flower, which makes the court hard. A standard size bocce ball court is 90 feet by 13 feet.
With their court complete, the Pesonens began hosting the bocce league. The league runs from the beginning of August and concludes with a playoff and league dinner in late September. But it’s not just the Pesonens who have a home court that provides a place for the league to play every Thursday night for 10 weeks.
Just a few houses away from the Pesonens’, Scott Behiel has his own home course. Of the 48 players (24 couples), half play at the Pesonens’ and half play at the Behiels’. Behiel had his court installed as a way to have people over to his house to not only play bocce ball, but to enjoy one another’s company.
“Our youngest went off to college, so I took this lawn out, put in Astroturf and put in a bocce ball court,” Behiel said. “It’s always been a great social event and we like to socialize and entertain. This house was built to entertain. We had kids here and it’s where we wanted the kids to hang out and entertain their friends, and now we are entertaining adults. It’s all about having fun with the community.”
Not only are there 48 people active in the league, but there’s a backup list of 24. Behiel and his wife were originally on the backup list, but got the call to fill in for the championship game.
“We were subs for a team who couldn’t make it in the (2009) championship and won,” Behiel said. “Now, we have rules against that.”
While the idea is to win, the majority of the players are laughing, sampling finger foods, sipping on an adult beverage and just enjoying the moment.
“The draw is that it doesn’t take talent or skill,” Behiel said. “Win or lose, we just have a lot of fun.”
Peter added, “Anyone can play the game, as long as you have a drink in your hand and you’re smiling and having fun. Everyone here that plays, looks forward to it and wants to play every year. It seems that everyone loves it.”