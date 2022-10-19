Red Hawks lose to Wildcats in three sets
Buy Now

The last time the Calaveras High School volleyball team played in Sonora, the Red Hawks and Wildcats had a five-set battle that ended with Sonora collecting the victory. Calaveras would need to have a repeat performance if it hoped to knock off the first-place Wildcats.

The good fortunes that Calaveras searched for were nowhere to be found, as Sonora took care of the Red Hawks in three sets (25-15, 25-13, 25-8) on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.