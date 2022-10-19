Red Hawks lose to Wildcats in three sets

The last time the Calaveras High School volleyball team played in Sonora, the Red Hawks and Wildcats had a five-set battle that ended with Sonora collecting the victory. Calaveras would need to have a repeat performance if it hoped to knock off the first-place Wildcats.
The good fortunes that Calaveras searched for were nowhere to be found, as Sonora took care of the Red Hawks in three sets (25-15, 25-13, 25-8) on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
Calaveras’ Bella Autrey finished the night with three digs; Lilly Butler had 10 digs and three assists; sophomore Chloe Martz had two kills, two blocks and two digs; Cassidy Black had one kill, 10 digs and six assists; senior Laney Koepp had 11 digs and one assist; senior Kyra Saiers had five kills, two aces and eight digs; Kaylee Ewing had five digs and three kills; Jordynn Petersen had three blocks and one kill; Ginger Scheidt had three digs and one kill; and senior Maya Miller had one kill and one dig in the loss.
Calaveras (16-12, 8-6 MLL) will try to end the regular season on a positive note, as it takes on Bret Harte at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. A win over the second-place Bullfrogs could be the difference between a home playoff game in the opening round of the postseason or having to travel outside of Calaveras County.
