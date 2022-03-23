Calaveras plates 9 in victory over Summerville

After scoring just two runs in a 2-1 win over Argonaut in the first game of Mother Lode League play, Calaveras’ bats once again heated up, which helped pave the way for another victory. Calaveras picked up its second league win of the year by beating the Summerville Bears 9-6 Tuesday afternoon in Tuolumne.
Calaveras got things started by scoring four times in the top of the first inning. Summerville cut its deficit to one by plating three in the bottom of the third, but Calaveras responded by scoring two in the fourth and three more in the fifth to go ahead 9-3. The Bears scored three times in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all the scoring that took place the rest of the afternoon.
Junior Brayden Brim went 2 for 3 with an RBI, scored two runs and walked; junior Gus Tofanelli went 1 for 3 with his one hit a home run; senior Dean Habbestad went 1 for 3, scored a run and had an RBI; senior catcher Woody Gardina scored three runs and had one hit; and senior Aiden Look knocked in one with a double.
Habbestad picked up the win on the mound. The senior went five innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on 12 hits with eight strikeouts. Chance Brooks pitched 1.1 innings of relief and allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one. And Andy Rios pitched 0.2 innings and recorded one strikeout.
Calaveras (11-1, 2-0 Mother Lode League) will return to Tuolumne County on Friday to take on the Sonora Wildcats, who picked up their first league win of the season by beating Amador 9-8 Tuesday afternoon. Calaveras and Sonora will play at 6 p.m., Friday in Sonora.