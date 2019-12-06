Bret Harte boys' soccer still searching for first win

DENAIR – It’s hard to win if you can’t score. In two games played in a span of three days, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team hasn’t been able to put the ball into the back of the net. On Wednesday, Bret Harte lost on the road to Waterford 5-0 and followed that with a 4-0 loss Friday night to the Denair Coyotes.
“It was actually an easier game for us than the other night against Waterford,” Bret Harte head coach Joel Barnett said. “We were actually able to move the ball and have some offense for a change. We hit the bar a couple of times and the boys swore the ball went in the first half, but the goalie scooped it out. We are still giving the ball away needlessly, but it’s growing pains.”
Friday’s game was played on a field that the Bullfrogs are not used to playing on. First, it was natural grass, as Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field is field turf. But secondly, Denair’s home field is not the same size as a regulation soccer field. The field is nearly 20 yards shorter and 10 yards narrower.
“It’s our second grass game and we never practice on the grass,” Barnett said. “The narrow field affects the wing play, as they don’t have as much room to operate. That plays into it, but you can’t pin it on that, because the other team has the same narrow field.”
Denair jumped out to a 1-0 lead late in the first half and that was all the scoring that took place in the opening 40 minutes. At halftime, Barnett had a simple message for his squad.
“I wanted them to speed their bodies up and slow their brains down,” Barnett said. “I wanted them to relax and connect with their passes and quit just giving it away.”
Denair scored three times in the second half, with the third goal coming with only seconds remaining in regulation.
With the loss, Bret Harte falls to 0-2. The Bullfrogs will return to action Monday at 5:45 p.m. against El Dorado in Angels Camp.