Bullfrogs end first half of league play 1-4

For the fourth time in five Mother Lode League games, Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball head coach Brian Barnett had to talk to his players in the locker room following a defeat. The young coach knows the effort from his team is there and he knows how much it hurts not being victorious.
Bret Harte ended the first round of league play with a 55-35 loss to the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
“It’s tough,” Barnett said. “We feel bad for our seniors, but our juniors are building every day to get better for next year. Tonight was tough because we had some guys who were sick yesterday and weren’t at practice, so we had some guys playing out of position. That’s a tough task for anybody and that made it difficult for us tonight.”
The Bullfrogs played the Mustangs close in the opening eight minutes. Heading into the second quarter, Argonaut had a 10-6 lead. In the first four minutes of the second quarter, Bret Harte got baskets from junior Luka Miro, senior Tanner Gerhart and junior Caden Ding following a rebound.
After the Ding basket, Bret Harte trailed Argonaut 15-14 with 3:40 to play in the opening half. However, Argonaut went on to outscore the Bullfrogs 12-1 the rest of the quarter and led 27-15 at halftime.
“We were playing our defense, we were in the right spot at the right time and we were getting those 50-50 balls about 50 percent of the time,” Barnett said about Bret Harte’s success early in the game. “Then we had breakdowns and we started hearing the excuses and right now, the excuses aren’t helping us. If you did it wrong and you know you did it wrong, you knew what you did wrong now you just have to do it right.”
Barnett added, “The ball didn’t go in the hole for us and it started to go in the hole for them. They got hot and were making 3-point baskets and we don’t have that firepower to knock down a bunch of 3 pointers.”
Trailing by 12 to begin the third quarter, Bret Harte got baskets from junior Kaden Palmer and junior Kieran Rymple. Following an Argonaut basket, the Bullfrogs ended up cutting the deficit to eight with points from Palmer and senior Jaden Bitner. But Argonaut got hot and ended the quarter on a 7-0 run and led 38-23 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs were able to get within 12 points following baskets from Gerhart, Palmer and Rymple, but that’s as close as they would get for the remainder of the evening.
Rymple, Ding and Gerhart all finished the night with six points; Palmer and Miro scored five points; Colby Dickman had three points; while Bitner and Victor Gallardo had two points.
Bret Harte (10-13, 1-4 MLL) will take on Amador (15-7, 3-2 MLL) at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Sutter Creek. Amador lost its last two games in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Argonaut 60-59 on Jan. 24 and losing to Sonora 65-63 Tuesday night.
The Bullfrogs will have their final two home games of the season Feb. 4 against Summerville and Feb. 7 against Sonora, with the season finale Feb. 14 against Calaveras in San Andreas. All games begin at 7:30 p.m.