Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
On Dec. 2, Calaveras began the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Golden Sierra. In the 3-0 win, Calaveras got goals from Jeremiah Hinkle, Greyson Blackwell and Diego Arias, while Logan Gomes recorded two assists and Alvin Marquez had one assist.
Calaveras then lost to Placer 3-1 in a physical matchup which included a number of yellow cards. Calaveras got its lone goal from Josh Goodwin.
“We had high hopes of playing in the championship game but ran into a very talented Placer team that had other ideas,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said.
On Dec. 3, Calaveras took on Union Mine for third place and with the contest tied at 1-1 at halftime, the game was called. Calaveras’ goal came from Daniel Acevedo with an assist from Gomes.
“It was nice to pick up another win (against Golden Sierra) and the game against Union Mine on a flooded field was quite an adventure,” Leetham said. “The refs made the right call at halftime by ending the game.”