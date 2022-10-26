Calaveras' water polo season comes to a close with losses to Sonora
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

The Calaveras High School water polo season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon. Calaveras’ boys’ and girls’ teams lost to the Sonora Wildcats in Sonora. The girls lost 14-2, while the boys lost 22-3.

In the girls’ game, Sonora led 5-1 after one quarter and then led 9-1 at halftime. The Wildcats scored twice in the third quarter and three times in the fourth, while Calaveras could only answer with one goal in the fourth quarter.

