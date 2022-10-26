Calaveras' water polo season comes to a close with losses to Sonora

The Calaveras High School water polo season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon. Calaveras’ boys’ and girls’ teams lost to the Sonora Wildcats in Sonora. The girls lost 14-2, while the boys lost 22-3.
In the girls’ game, Sonora led 5-1 after one quarter and then led 9-1 at halftime. The Wildcats scored twice in the third quarter and three times in the fourth, while Calaveras could only answer with one goal in the fourth quarter.
Calaveras’ Holly Skrbina and Mia Rivas each scored once in the loss. Calaveras finishes the season with a Mother Lode League record of 3-7.
In the boys’ game, the Wildcats jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back. Sonora added four goals in the second quarter, five in the third and four in the fourth. Calaveras got one goal in the first quarter and then two in the second. Noah Buchmann, Matthew Padula and Jeremiah Hinkle all scored one goal. Calaveras ends the year 2-8.