Track and field athletes shine in second MLL meet

Summerville High School’s Thorsted Field played host to the second Mother Lode League track meet of the 2021 season, which featured Bret Harte, Calaveras, Sonora and Summerville. Bret Harte finished with a total of four varsity individual first-place finishes, while Calaveras collected 10.
Boys
In the 100-meter dash, Calaveras sophomore LeeQua Rice placed second (11.82) and junior teammate Emiliano Becerra finished fifth (12.22). Bret Harte senior Blake Berry had a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, with his time of 18.19 and was followed by Calaveras’ Becerra (19.08) and Calaveras senior Phillip Bennett (29.21). Bennett took first in the 300-meter hurdles (45.84), with Bret Harte’s Berry finishing second in 47.19.
Calaveras junior Jack Garamendi had a strong day and took first in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 23.15. Calaveras’ Rice finished third (24.52) and teammate Joshua Boyington placed fifth (25.29). Garamendi also took first in the 400-meter dash (52.65), with Boyington finishing third (56.69).
In the 800-meter run, Calaveras senior Nicolas Moore placed first (2:11.79), followed by junior teammate Garrett Hesser (2:12.38) and Calaveras senior Jamie Espiritu finished fourth (2:13.91). Hesser, Moore and Espiritu finished third, fourth and fifth respectively with times of 4:46.93, 4:48.86 and 4:50.45 in the 1,600-meter run. And in the 3,200-meter run, Bret Harte junior Jordan Smith finished second in 11:52.92.
Calaveras junior Alberto Molina had a first-place discus throw of 115 feet, 9 inches and teammate Antonio Roldan (101 feet, 1 inch) finished second. Bret Harte junior Avery Strauch (88 feet, 4 inches) placed fifth. Molina finished second in the shot put (39 feet, 5 inches) and Roldan was fourth (35 feet, 11.50 inches).
Calaveras senior Jake Black cleared 5 feet, 10 inches for a first-place finish in the high jump, with Bret Harte’s Logan Jodie placing fourth (5 feet, 4 inches) and Calaveras senior Donivan Giangregorio finished fifth (5 feet, 2 inches). Black also finished first in the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches), with Jodie finishing tied for third (17 feet, 8 inches) along with Calaveras senior Phoenix Nguyen. Black took first in the triple jump (38 feet, 11.50 inches), followed by Bret Harte’s Jodie (38 feet, 4.75 inches) and Strauch (34 feet, 3 inches).
In the relays, Calaveras won the 4x100-meter relay (45.71) and took second in the 4x400-meter relay, with Bret Harte coming in fourth (4:16.61). And in the pole vault, Bret Harte senior Jackson Oliver placed first (12 feet, 6 inches), with Jodie finishing second (12 feet) and Giangregorio placing fourth (10 feet).
Girls
Bret Harte junior Burgen Melton finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (29.22), with Calaveras sophomore Cassie Black coming in fifth (29.23). Bret Harte junior Anika Jodie placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 54.36. In the 400-meter dash, Jodie finished second (1:05.17), with teammates Taylee McDaniel placing third (1:06.45) and Megan Johnson finishing fifth (1:09.52).
In the 800-meter run, Bret Harte sophomore Kadyn Rolleri finished first (2:46.17), followed by Calaveras senior Katarina Borchin (2:47.66) and McDaniel (2:48.16), with Calaveras junior Emma Alliende finishing fifth (2:58.72). Rolleri also took first in the 1,600-meter run (5:33.29), with Borchin placing second (5:34.04) and Bret Harte freshman Addison Heermance coming in fifth (6:11.52). Heermance took second in the 3,200-meter run with her time of 14:31.95.
In the discus throw, Calaveras senior Abby Porath had a fourth-place throw of 55 feet, 11.50 inches. Porath also finished fourth in the shot put (24 feet, 6.50 inches) and teammate Sara Willis finished fifth (24 feet, 2.50 inches).
In the triple jump, Calaveras junior Bridgette Boriolo finished first (34 feet, 11.50 inches) and Bret Harte sophomore Aariah Fox placed second (33 feet, 7 inches). And in the pole vault, Calaveras junior Lexy Beadles finished first (8 feet, 6 inches), followed by a second-place finish from Bret Harte’s Jeffries (8 feet, 6 inches) and a fifth-place finish by Boriolo (7 feet).
And in the relays, Bret Harte placed third (53.33) and Calaveras finished fourth (53.54) in the 4x100-meter relay. In the 4x400-meter relay, Bret Harte finished first (4:28.45) and Calaveras placed third (4:30.68).
Bret Harte will host a track meet May 6 in Angels Camp, while Calaveras will next compete May 6 in Jackson.