Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years

SUTTER CREEK – The magical season for the Bret Harte High School wrestling team continued at the Mother Lode League championship tournament. After winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title six days earlier, Bret Harte placed first at the Mother Lode League tournament for the first time in 17 years on Feb. 3 at Amador High School.

Bret Harte placed first overall with 172 points, followed by Amador (165), Summerville (149.5), Calaveras (147), Sonora (121) and Argonaut (39). The Bullfrogs ended the tournament with four first-place finishes and four third-place finishes.

Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.