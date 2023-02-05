Bret Harte wrestling captures its first MLL tournament championship in 17 years

SUTTER CREEK – The magical season for the Bret Harte High School wrestling team continued at the Mother Lode League championship tournament. After winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title six days earlier, Bret Harte placed first at the Mother Lode League tournament for the first time in 17 years on Feb. 3 at Amador High School.
Bret Harte placed first overall with 172 points, followed by Amador (165), Summerville (149.5), Calaveras (147), Sonora (121) and Argonaut (39). The Bullfrogs ended the tournament with four first-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
“I'm very proud of our wrestlers,” Bret Harte head coach Damien Stephens said. “I love how we wrestle with maximum effort throughout the entire match whether we are winning or losing. Our kids don't resort to weak match tactics that are below our own standards of performance to make up for inadequate wrestling ability. We line up across the mat and give it our all in every match, and if our all isn't enough to walk away with a victory, our kids are committed to working to improve their skill set to turn that around.”
Bret Harte senior Sam Whitt is one of the grapplers who was a member of the small Bullfrog wrestling team during his freshman year. To capture the Mother Lode League tournament championship one week after winning the D6 title was just another memory that Whitt will hold onto for a long time.
“We knew coming into the tournament we were a strong team, and with the win at the section duals last week, we had a lot of pressure to win this tournament back at home in the Mother Lode League,” Whitt said. “And even with that pressure, we were able to show all the local fans that we are the strong team that won the dual (championship) last weekend.”
Whitt added, “This senior season has meant a ton to me, more than people would expect. Last year my season got cut short because of my torn knee. I didn’t know if I would be able to play sports again. But I tried my hardest to recover and get back to the sport, and with the motivation that wrestling taught me, I was able to make a full recovery. So, from having doubts of even wrestling this season to having a full senior season and winning big as a team, means so much to me.”
As for Calaveras, the Red Hawks had two first-place finishers, four second-place finishers and three third-place finishers.
“I’m not let down, because we wrestled really well,” Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia said when asked about the fourth-place finish of his team. “Yeah, we have a very young team and it’s a bit underwhelming from where we could be, but staying healthy is a big part of this sport and we had some pretty big holes in the lineup due to not being healthy.”
Calaveras got a second-place finish in the 106-pound division. Red Hawk freshman Alex Hawkins lost to Summerville’s Brady Hardin in the championship match. Hawks went 1-1 in his two matches. Bret Harte’s Marcos Espejel placed third with a pin over Amador’s William Clark. Espejel went 1-1 overall.
In the 120-pound division, Bret Harte freshman Ryan Lee beat Calaveras freshman Elias Garcia for first place. Lee finished 2-0, while Garcia went 1-1.
“Ryan Lee has been a very strong performer for us all season long,” Stephens said. “Every day he works to improve his skills and he becomes a more dangerous wrestler with every practice.”
Bret Harte sophomore Manny Bettencourt took first in the 126-pound division with an 8-3 win over Amador junior Jaden Adams. Bettencourt finished 2-0. Calaveras senior Danny Ellis placed fifth.
“Manny Bettencourt is a league champion because of his commitment to offseason work after his freshman year,” Stephens said. “His work over the spring and summer are what earned him this championship.”
In the 132-pound division, Bret Harte sophomore Nikeli Heinle lost to Summerville’s Preston Barnett in the third-place match. Heinle finished the day 1-2 and took fourth overall. Calaveras sophomore Cody Ferrante placed sixth.
Bret Harte senior Dakota Stephens placed third in the 138-pound division by picking up a pin over Summerville’s Zach Ballard. The 145-pound division featured a championship match between Bret Harte senior Alex Worth and Calaveras junior Kyle Hayes. Worth picked up the victory with a pin over Hayes. Worth ended the day 2-0, while Hayes went 1-1.
“Alex Worth continues to raise his standards of performance each and every day,” Stephens said. “The coaching staff is very excited to see him compete over the last few weeks of the season.”
Calaveras sophomore Chris Ortega reached the championship match of the 152-pound division but lost to Amador’s Kris Mittelstadt 11-4. Bret Harte’s Airein Gish finished fourth after losing to Summerville’s Nicolas Rodgers 11-5.
Bret Harte junior Henry Hicks beat Summerville’s William Dragun with a pin in the championship match of the 160-pound division. Calaveras’ Bear Fulgham placed third.
In the 170-pound division, Calaveras junior JC Meza took first with a 10-2 major decision victory over Summerville’s Nathaniel Tucker. Meza finished the day 2-0. Bret Harte senior Andre Engstrom placed third with a pin over Sonora sophomore Zachary Atwood.
Calaveras junior Scott Beadles became a champion of the 182-pound division with a victory via pin over Amador’s Owen Daly. Bret Harte’s Whitt beat Sonora’s Ryan Gibbs 12-7 to capture third place.
“I love what Sam Whitt did at the tournament,” Stephens said. “After taking an early loss, then having to wrestle that same opponent in the third-place match and turning the tables to decisively earn that third-place medal in the rematch; that is exactly what we expect from our wrestlers, to respond in a positive way to adversity.”
Calaveras freshman Kodey Paulson beat Bret Harte sophomore Riley Robertson by a 19-6 major decision to place third in the 195-pound division. Calaveras sophomore Noah Johnson placed third in the 220-pound division and Bret Harte junior Chris Morello placed fourth in the heavyweight division.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team placed first overall (104), followed by Calaveras (64), Amador (60), Sonora (52), Summerville (45) and Argonaut (0).
Bret Harte got first-place finishes from Edgar Tenorio (120 pounds) and Ezequiel Robles (145), and second-place finishes from Will O’Flinn (120), Dan Broglio (126) and Chance Kubiak (132).
Calaveras got first-place finishes from Colin Dunn (152), Shane Patrick (160), Brendon Gadow (170) and Austin Solsberry (195). Cale Brassfield (132), Blane Smith (145) and Gauge Stovall (160) picked up second-place victories and Nathan Kavanagh (138) placed third.