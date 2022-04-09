Calaveras softball wins its 43rd consecutive MLL game by beating Bret Harte 14-0

The bats continued to stay hot for the Calaveras High School softball team. For the fifth time in five Mother Lode League games, Calaveras scored 10 or more runs.
Calaveras won its fifth league game in a row and 43rd consecutive Mother Lode League victory by beating the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 14-0 Friday afternoon in San Andreas.
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring twice in the bottom of the first and then added three runs in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.
Calaveras junior Laney Koepp had a strong day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a triple, scored twice and drove in four runs; junior Reese Mossa went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI and scored a run; junior Kaylee Howard scored twice and had one hit; junior Macy Villegas scored a run and recorded a single; senior Emily Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI; junior Bailie Clark scored twice and had one RBI; and senior Madison Clark had one RBI in the victory.
Villegas got the win in the circle (6-3, 3.91 era) and went four innings and allowed only one hit, walked two and struck out two. Koepp pitched a perfect inning of relief.
Bret Harte’s only hit came off the bat of senior catcher Madison Bain. Freshman Rylee Banks and senior Cierra Gilbert both drew walks in the loss.