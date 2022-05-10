Calaveras softball thumps Argonaut 13-1

With the playoffs right around the corner, the Calaveras High School softball team continues to get ready for a postseason run. Calaveras picked up its 14th Mother Lode Victory of the season by beating the Argonaut Mustangs 13-1 Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored13 runs on eight hits with three doubles, two triples, five walks and two stolen bases. Calaveras scored once in the bottom of the first and then exploded for nine runs in the second and also plated three in the third. Argonaut’s lone run came in the top of the fourth.
Calaveras senior catcher Emily Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and had two RBIs; senior Madison Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, scored twice and had two RBIs; junior Bailie Clark went 1 for 2 with a triple, scored three times, stole two bases and had one RBI; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 1 for 2 and scored twice; senior Camryn Harvey went 1 for 2 with a double, scored one run and had two RBIs; junior Laney Koepp went 1 for 2 with a triple, recorded a game-high three RBIs and scored twice; junior Reese Mossa scored once; Junior Madyson Bernasconi scored one run; and sophomore Paige Johnston scored one run and had an RBI.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas got the win, as she went four innings and gave up one hit, one run, three walks and three strikeouts. Harvey pitched the final inning and gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.
Calaveras (18-5, 14-0 MLL) will wrap up its season on Thursday against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.