AMA grapplers finish season at Jim Bennett Classic in San Andreas

On Feb. 9, AMA wrestlers competed in their final team tournament of the season by taking part in the Jim Bennett Classic, which is hosted by Calaveras Youth Wrestling at Calaveras High School. AMA had 12 of its 22 wrestlers make it to the podium.
The First-place finishers were Cash Day, Michael Brandt, Bailey Guglielmetti and Grady Drayton. The second-place finishers were Morgan Nelson, Wyatt Link, Brandon Quashnick and Robert Grycel. And the third-place finishers were Gabby Martinez, Mason Walker, Ace Day and Anthony Brandt.