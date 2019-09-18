A rebound win for Calaveras volleyball

After dropping two straight, the Calaveras High School volleyball team got back on the right track with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-22) win over Argonaut Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Junior Ava Saiers had 15 assists, eight kills, five aces and four digs; Keelie Koepp had 10 digs and was a perfect 17 for 17 serving with five aces; Kyllie Remus had eight assists and six kills; Nikki Bell had two kills; and Ashlyn Brim was 12 for 12 serving with two aces.
Calaveras (8-7, 2-2 MLL) faces Bret Harte at 6 p.m., Thursday, in Angels Camp.
“If we play well and compete, I am excited to see the outcome,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said.