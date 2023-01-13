Red Hawks suffer 3-0 road loss to Summerville in Tuolumne

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team is still searching for its first victory of the Mother Lode League season. The Red Hawks lost to the Summerville Bears 3-0 on Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
The Bears scored their first goal of the game midway through the first half and after that, Calaveras didn’t allow another goal for the rest of the half. Summerville scored twice in the final 40 minutes, with one goal coming halfway through and the third hit the back of the net just before time expired.
“The first half was a fully defensive contest for us,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “We played the game more evenly in the second half and even had a few shots, but we just couldn't convert them. The team played hard and grew into the game the longer it went on and they didn't let up.”
Calaveras (0-2 MLL) was scheduled to host Bret Harte on Tuesday, but the game was called because of weather only minutes before the scheduled start time of 5:45 p.m. The Red Hawks will take on Amador on Jan. 17 in Sutter Creek and then will host Argonaut on Jan. 19 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas in a double-header with the boys.
