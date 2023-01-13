Red Hawks suffer 3-0 road loss to Summerville in Tuolumne
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team is still searching for its first victory of the Mother Lode League season. The Red Hawks lost to the Summerville Bears 3-0 on Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.

The Bears scored their first goal of the game midway through the first half and after that, Calaveras didn’t allow another goal for the rest of the half. Summerville scored twice in the final 40 minutes, with one goal coming halfway through and the third hit the back of the net just before time expired.

