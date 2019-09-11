Athlete of the Week: Kinlye Apley

Kinlye Apley began her senior season of water polo by leading the way to a 24-4 home win over the Central Catholic Raiders. Apley finished the afternoon with eight goals and five assists, both of which were team-highs.
“I think I did pretty well, but I feel that I could have used my team a little more and helped my younger teammates a little more,” Apley said. “But, coming off a big win, I think it’s a good way to start the season and is very encouraging. It was a good overall win.”
Apley had the hot hand right off the bat. She scored Bret Harte’s first three goals and finished the first half with a total of six goals and three assists. In the third quarter, Apley scored once and had one assist. And in the final period, she scored once more and had one final assist.
Apley and the Bullfrogs face Amador at 3 p.m., Thursday in Sutter Creek.