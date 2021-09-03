Five-set battle against Sonora doesn't end in Bret Harte's favor

SONORA – There once was a time when going five sets with the Sonora Wildcats would have been a major accomplishment for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. From 2004 until 2019, Bret Harte not only lost 17 straight matches to the Wildcats, but the Bullfrogs didn’t even win one set.
However, the times have changed.
Since losing 17 in a row to the Wildcats, Bret Harte had gone 2-2 against Sonora, which included splitting the two matches played during the short two-match 2021 fall season. Bret Harte was the first – and still only – Mother Lode League team to knock off Sonora on its home hardwood. And the Bullfrogs headed into Thursday’s league opener with the mindset that they’d be able to stick with the powerhouse of the Mother Lode League.
Bret Harte was able to match Sonora blow-for-blow for four of the five sets. Yet with the match on the line, Bret Harte broke down and lost the fifth and deciding set to fall to the Wildcats. Bret Harte lost to Sonora 22-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 and 2-15 Thursday night at Bud Castle Gym.
“I’m full of emotions,” a tired senior Cierra Gilbert said following the disappointing defeat. “I’m probably more angry than anything. We just couldn't pull it out in the last set. But, we’ve got two more chances.”
With the match on the line, Bret Harte and Sonora were in a race to be the first to 15 points. The Wildcats began the fifth set on a 12-0 run and Bret Harte had nearly no chance at making a comeback.
“It was absolutely mental,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said about the issues in the fifth set. “Physically, we were still in it because we’ve had a long preseason with lots of sets. Physically, their bodies were in it, but their minds checked out.”
If there is any silver lining coming out of one of the most heartbreaking losses Bret Harte has had since Porovich took over the program in 2019 is that sophomore Chase Silva proved that not only does she belong on the varsity level, but she has the skills and drive to carry the squad. Silva finished the evening with 12 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and one serving ace.
“When we needed a big kill in a big moment to shift momentum, she was the one who did it,” Porovich said.
Silva was on fire to begin the night, as she recorded four kills and one block to give Bret Harte its first five points. Trailing 7-6, Bret Harte tied things with a kill from junior Aariah Fox and took the lead with an ace from Gilbert. Junior Kenna Williams added a kill and following three Sonora hits that went out of bounds and another kill from Fox, Bret Harte built a 13-7 lead.
Bret Harte held its lead until Sonora tied the set at 15-15, and then the Wildcats took the lead for good. The Bullfrogs continued to stay within striking distance, but were unable to get their lead back and dropped the opening set 25-22.
“I definitely thought we needed to fight a lot more,” Gilbert said about heading into the second set. “I knew that if we could take the second set, we’d have more energy and momentum heading into the third and we’d be able to continue to build.”
Sonora began the second set by taking a 3-0 lead, but the Bullfrogs responded with an ace from senior co-captain Jaycee Davey, a kill from Trianna Jordan and then with the help of two Wildcat mistakes, took a 4-3 lead.
Later in the set, following a block from senior Ally Stoy and kills from Stoy and Silva, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 15-14. And that’s when the Bullfrogs took over. Trailing by one, Bret Harte went on an 8-0 run with three kills from Silva and blocks for points from Gilbert and Stoy. Sonora tried to mount a comeback, but the Bullfrogs fended off the attack and took the second set 25-20.
In the opening set, Bret Harte took the loss, but went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats. In the third set, the Bullfrogs again took the loss, and this time, couldn't stick with Sonora. With Sonora leading 10-9, the Wildcats went on an 11-1 run and had no problem taking the third set 25-15.
With no room for error, Bret Harte regrouped and dominated the Wildcats for much of the fourth set. With a 9-6 lead, the Bullfrogs went on a 10-3 run and seemed to have the Wildcats on the ropes. But after a kill from Kenna Williams put Bret Harte up 20-9, Sonora went on a 7-1 run and cut the deficit to five. With each point Sonora got, doubt began to sneak onto the Bret Harte side of the net.
“I have to admit, I was getting a little nervous, but I just needed to keep pumping up my teammates and leading my hitters and do anything else I could do to help my team out,” Gilbert said about the momentum shift in the fourth set.
Bret Harte was able to do just enough to collect a 25-19 win, which forced a fifth and final set. Heading into the final set, Porovich was pleased with the way her players bounced back after each loss and she hoped that the momentum from the fourth-set victory would carry over to the fifth.
“I like that we were able to start each set with new momentum and new energy and it was a fresh start,” Porovich said. “I just would have liked to have seen when things got tough and things got tight in a set, that we’d have that same resiliency.”
Murphy’s Law was on full display in the final set, as everything that could go wrong for the Bullfrogs did go wrong. Sonora’s 12-0 run was too much for Bret Harte to overcome and dropped the final set 15-2.
Bret Harte’s Sommer Good finished the night with five digs; Ashlin Arias had three digs and one ace; Gilbert had 30 assists, six digs and three aces; Williams had six digs and five kills; Fox had eight kills, seven digs and one block; Avila Pryor had 14 digs; Stoy had three blocks and two kills; Jordan had seven kills, two blocks and three digs; Davey had 35 digs and two aces; and CJ DesBouillons had two aces in the loss.
Bret Harte (7-3, 0-1 MLL) will try to capture its first league win Sept. 7 when it hosts Argonaut at 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.
“Losses sting, but losses can be good when we learn from them and we adjust and make those improvements moving forward,” Porovich said. “I want the girls to feel the sting of this loss and use that as motivation as we move on and we make adjustments and we get better.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team began Mother Lode League play with a 2-0 win over Sonora. The Bullfrogs took the two sets 25-16 and 25-15. Haley Hayden had three kills; Sophie Bouma had two kills, one assist and three digs; Abbi Molina had four kills, three aces and five digs; Makenna Tutthill had nine digs, two kills and one block; and Jamee Zanhiser had 11 assists, four aces, two digs and one kill.