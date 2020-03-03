Calaveras scores 14 in first win of the season

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Calaveras High School baseball team got in the win column with a 14-9 victory over Golden Valley Tuesday afternoon in Merced. Calaveras scored eight runs in the top of the fourth, after scoring three times in the first and twice in the third. Calaveras added one final run in the sixth for the win.
Calaveras got a two-run double off the bat of Dean Habbestad to help jump out to a 3-0 lead. After three innings, Calaveras led 5-4 but put the game away by plating eight in the fourth. In the top of the fourth, 12 Calaveras batters got to the plate and recorded four walks.
Habbestad went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and scored twice; Caleb Tweeten went 2 for 3 with an RBI; Andy Rios recorded an RBI; Karson Cook scored three times; Woody Gardina walked twice and scored twice; and sophomore Chris Maddock drove in one run.
On the hill, Habbestad picked up the win, pitching four innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out four.
Calaveras (1-2) will host Pacheco High at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday in San Andreas.