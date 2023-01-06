Red Hawks get shutout in home loss to Wildcats
Starting Mother Lode League play against the two-time defending Mother Lode League champion Sonora Wildcats is no easy task, but that’s the hand that the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was dealt.

Sonora has not lost an official Mother Lode League game since 2018 and the Red Hawks were unable to change that. Calaveras lost to Sonora 3-0 on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

