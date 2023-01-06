Red Hawks get shutout in home loss to Wildcats

Starting Mother Lode League play against the two-time defending Mother Lode League champion Sonora Wildcats is no easy task, but that’s the hand that the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was dealt.
Sonora has not lost an official Mother Lode League game since 2018 and the Red Hawks were unable to change that. Calaveras lost to Sonora 3-0 on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
The Red Hawks kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard in the first 38 minutes of play. However, Sonora scored twice in the final two minutes of the opening half and then added its third goal midway through the second half.
“The ball was played on our side of the field most of the game,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “We had very few offensive opportunities, so it was a defensive game for us. But the girls played really hard, and everyone contributed.”
Calaveras (0-1 MLL) will try to get into the win column when it hosts Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) on Jan. 10 in San Andreas.
