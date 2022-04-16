Nordahl homers twice and drives in six runs in Calaveras' 11-0 win over Argonaut

After a slow start at the plate to begin the season, Calaveras High School junior Brooke Nordahl has absolutely found her swing. In her last five Mother Lode League games, Nordahl has collected nine hits, scored nine runs, knocked in 15 and smacked four home runs.
Nordahl’s hot play continued on Friday in Calaveras’ 11-0 home win over the Argonaut Mustangs in San Andreas. Nordahl went 3 for 4 with two home runs, scored twice, stole two bases and recorded six RBIs in Calaveras’ shutout victory.
In 14 games, Nordahl is hitting .349 with 15 hits, 22 RBIs, 13 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, four home runs, four walks and four stolen bases.
After holding on to beat Argonaut 2-1 three days earlier, the San Andreas squad seemed more comfortable playing on their home diamond. Calaveras scored three times in the bottom of the first and then added two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth. Calaveras scored 11 runs on 13 hits.
Senior catcher Emily Johnson also went 3 for 4, as she drove in three runs; junior Laney Koepp went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; senior Madison Clark went 2 for 3, stole three bags and scored three runs; junior Bailie Clark went 1 for 4 and scored a run; sophomore Izabella Tapia went 1 for 1 and walked twice; junior Reese Mossa had one hit and scored one run; and junior Madyson Bernasconi scored twice and stole one base.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas (8-3, 3.20 era) picked up her 20th-career win in the circle. Villegas went six innings and gave up only two hits, no runs and walked three. Opponents are hitting .196 off of Villegas in 61.1 innings pitched.
Calaveras is now 7-0 in Mother Lode League play. In seven league games, Calaveras has outscored its opponents 96-14 for an average score of 13.7-2. Calaveras has now won 45 Mother Lode League games in a row.