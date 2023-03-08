Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients

In 2022, Jay Clifton and Braeden Orlandi had magical seasons on the hardwood. The Calaveras High School duo helped lead their team to a 9-1 record in the Mother Lode League and were a big reason why the team made a deep run into the playoffs.
At the end of the season, Clifton was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while Orlandi was the Mother Lode League’s Most Valuable Player.
After such a great year, being able to top what they accomplished as juniors seemed nearly impossible. However, Clifton and Orlandi were ready for an encore performance.
One year later, not only did Calaveras once again go 9-1 in the Mother Lode League to become back-to-back champions, but the Red Hawks reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game for the first time in 40 years. And for the second year in a row, Clifton got the honor of Most Outstanding Player and Orlandi is the MLL MVP.
This is the first time in Mother Lode League boys’ basketball history that two players earned the title of Most Outstanding Player and Most Valuable Player in back-to-back years.
After being named as the 2022 MVP, Orlandi didn’t head into his senior year with thoughts about being a two-time MVP. The future Carroll College football player brought the same intensity and work ethic that he had as a junior into his senior year, and the results turned out to be just as sweet.
“I don’t go into the year thinking about those types of awards, so it really didn’t cross my mind until I found out after the Union Mine (semifinal playoff) game,” Orlandi said. “I’m not saying that I’m surprised because I put in the work all season, but obviously I can’t do that all by myself because my teammates put me in a great position to do what I can do. It was just nice to go out there and hustle and do whatever I needed to do and then get this award.”
As for Clifton, if there was any debate as to whether or not he’s the top player in the league, that discussion wasn’t a long one. From the opening game of the season to his final shot of the year, Clifton proved why he’s the top player in the league for a second year in a row.
“It’s a big honor, and to get it two years in a row is pretty cool because there are some good players in this league,” Clifton said.
Numbers don’t lie
After having such a successful season as a junior, which included being named as an all-state player, Clifton had some added pressure to prove he wasn’t just a flash in the pan. However, for Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton, he didn’t want his top player to feel as if he needed to duplicate his success from a year ago and to just play the style of basketball that made him successful his whole Calaveras career.
“I didn’t want to put any added pressure on him to try and duplicate what he did last year, especially number wise,” Kraig Clifton said. “I was quickly relieved with his maturity level and his understanding of what the main goal is and that was always on target. I learned early this year that wasn’t going to be an issue.”
In his final year as a Calaveras basketball player, Clifton averaged 20.1 points per game (which was slightly lower than the 22.2 from his junior year). He also had 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.6 steals and 4.7 assists. Clifton made 90 shots from downtown and made 99 of 118 free throws. He finished with 563 total points, 154 rebounds, 132 assists, 45 steals and two blocks.
There were many nights when Clifton was double teamed and opposing teams did everything they could do to keep the southpaw sensation from taking over the game.
“I put in the work to become the player who deserves to get that type of attention,” Clifton said. “It’s definitely a compliment when you get on the court and you hear, ‘Where’s No. 10, where’s No. 10?’ I’m not going to say that it’s not annoying or tiresome at times, but I don’t mind it.”
Clifton scored a season-high 35 points in a 70-40 win over Summerville. He scored 30 or more points four times, and he scored 20-29 points nine times. Clifton scored 10 or more points in every game he played during his senior year. And from behind the arc, Clifton drained five or more 3-point baskets seven times.
“Not a lot of teams have a Jay Clifton,” Orlandi said. “When we need a bucket, we feel very confident that Jay will get us a bucket. It takes a lot of pressure off of all of our shoulders, but when Jay isn’t shooting his best, the pressure is on us, and that’s OK. But it is nice to have someone like Jay who can score pretty much whenever he pleases.”
And on nights where he might not have been the leading scorer, it wasn’t uncommon for Clifton to lead the team in assists or pull down nearly 10 rebounds. If he wasn’t scoring, Clifton did all he could to get the rest of his team involved in the offense.
“His goal is always to win, and he believes in his teammates, and he understands that he doesn’t have to be the guy every night,” Kraig Clifton said. “There are nights where that has happened, but it’s not a must every night in order to win. I think the entire team has benefited from that attitude.”
Clifton ends his Calaveras career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,728 points. He also had 396 rebounds, 337 assists, 139 steals and five blocks. When Clifton took off his Calaveras jersey for the final time after losing to Chico by three in the state playoffs, he also ended a chapter in his career of playing for his father.
“He’s the best coach for a reason,” Clifton said of his father. “He’s a great coach and I couldn’t have asked for a better coach to have these past four years. He taught me a ton both on and off the court and he gave me great lessons. He definitely helped us overachieve as teams during my high school career.”
The enforcer
Every successful team has their own version of Braeden Orlandi. When it comes to winning, there’s nothing that he won’t do to make sure his team captures the victory. It doesn’t matter if it’s pulling down 10 rebounds, blocking shots, scoring points, or taking a charge, nothing prevented Orlandi from being one of the toughest and most determined players on the court.
“He does all the dirty work that 95% of the players aren’t willing to do,” Clifton said. “He guards the best player; he rebounds more than anyone on the team and he’ll set screens and play on the perimeter. You always know that he’s got your back. He’s been a great teammate and a great leader, and it’s been an honor playing with him.”
Although football is his first love, Orlandi has proven to be a skilled basketball player. But perhaps the reason why Orlandi has found so much success on the hardwood has been being able to bring some of his football toughness inside the gym. The more physical the game, the bigger the smile on Orlandi’s face.
“I try to take advantage of it as much as I can,” Orlandi said about playing a tougher brand of basketball. “I think the reason why I enjoy it so much is that not a lot of people who play basketball enjoy that part of the game. I think it does give me the advantage to go in there and bump the whole game. I definitely enjoy the physicality of basketball.”
Orlandi wasn’t just a one-trick pony. He could do whatever his coaches asked him to do and his stats prove it. He averaged 7.4 points per game and pulled down 7.1 rebounds while dishing 2.4 assists and collecting 1.8 steals. He finished the season with 208 total points, 198 rebounds, 66 assists, 49 steals and nine blocks.
“He’s got a great nose for the ball and great timing for the ball, so he’s an outstanding rebounder for his size,” Kraig Clifton said. “He usually draws the toughest defensive challenge every night and I think he enjoys that. He was exactly what I expected. He’s the same Braeden with a high motor and who is super competitive, coachable and loyal. You can’t ask for much more than that.”
Orlandi helped Calaveras reach the section championship game, only to fall to Marysville by two points. Reaching the section title game was a goal from the start of the season and even though the blue banner was not brought home to San Andreas, Orlandi enjoyed the experience of playing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I would be lying if I said that it wasn’t an awesome experience to be there,” Orlandi said. “We went there for one goal and that one goal was to win and we didn’t get it done. It’s hard to be satisfied or happy with it, so I think it’s going to be a hard pill to swallow for a little while.”
Orlandi finishes his Calaveras career with 415 total points, 399 rebounds, 124 assists, 96 steals and 26 blocks.