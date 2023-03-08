 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We are making changes to the website. Thank you for your patience.

featured top story
Calaveras Basketball
At the top again

Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients

Jay Clifton is the MLL Most Outstanding Player and Braeden Orlandi is the MLL MVP

  • Updated
  • Comments
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now

Braeden Orlandi, left, Jay Clifton, right. 

In 2022, Jay Clifton and Braeden Orlandi had magical seasons on the hardwood. The Calaveras High School duo helped lead their team to a 9-1 record in the Mother Lode League and were a big reason why the team made a deep run into the playoffs.

At the end of the season, Clifton was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while Orlandi was the Mother Lode League’s Most Valuable Player.

Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now

Jay Clifton
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now

Braeden Orlandi
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now
Clifton and Orlandi repeat as MLL top award recipients
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.