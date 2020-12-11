Dunn overcomes multiple injuries throughout career to keep playing game she loves

Soccer turned Taylor Dunn into a person she never thought she’d become. It’s not because of the triumphs she encountered on the soccer field. Rather, it’s the tribulations that she faced.
In eight years of being a student-athlete, Dunn suffered season-ending injuries three times, had two major surgeries, and battled symptoms from concussions. And through all the adversity, she has become a stronger person away from the field.
“I definitely feel that I’m mentally stronger because of all of this,” Dunn said.
Dunn’s first chapter of soccer began in San Andreas at Calaveras High School and ended in Yankton, SD, at Mount Marty University, with a stop in between in Yreka at the College of the Siskiyous.
The first major setback to the 2017 Calaveras graduate came during the summer before her sophomore year. While playing in a club soccer game in Turlock, Dunn made a wrong turn on the field and in one move, tore the ACL in her right knee. In an instant, Dunn lost volleyball and soccer for all of her sophomore year.
“I was just really mad that I couldn’t play, especially because I was probably going to play on varsity (soccer) with a lot of my friends who I grew up playing with,” Dunn said. “So that was devastating for me.”
For the first time in her life, Dunn had major surgery and rehabbed her knee in order to be ready to rejoin her team for her junior season. But when Dunn finally got cleared to play, her decline in speed was noticeable, so she was moved from her normal position of forward and spent the year playing defense. The switch in positions made her doubt playing soccer at the next level.
“When I had to play defense, I wasn’t really sure if I’d be able to play in college,” Dunn said. “If they were already noticing that I’m not as fast as I once was, then maybe college wouldn’t be a possibility anymore. I put it off and decided that whatever happens, happens.”
During her junior season at Calaveras, Dunn tried her best to play the way she did before her injury, knowing that if she focused too much on her knee, perhaps that could lead to another accident. “I was a little bit nervous,” Dunn said.
“I had never had a big injury like that before. I was thinking that if I favor that side, I’m more likely to get injured again. I tried not to think about it and just pretend like it was normal.”
For her senior year, Dunn moved back to forward and scored 10 goals with five assists and ended up on the all-league team. Yet her season had another difficult moment, this time involving her younger sister, Breanna, who also suffered an ACL injury while playing soccer at Calaveras.
“That was really devastating for me,” Dunn said. “As soon as she got hurt and I got to her, I knew it was her ACL. It was really sad to see because I had just come back from that injury and I knew what it was like. But she had watched me go through everything, so I was able to warn her what PT (physical therapy) would be like and what it would take to come back and play.”
As Dunn’s senior season came to a close, she didn’t give playing in college much thought, until coaches from College of the Siskiyous watched her play and talked her into taking her career up north.
“I figured I’d go to school and just see what happens,” Dunn said.
In her first year of college soccer, Dunn scored four goals, including one game-winning shot. She also connected on two assists. Siskiyous finished the season 3-12-3 and in last place in the Golden Valley Conference. With a season under her belt, Dunn was looking to make a statement as a sophomore. But like what happened as a sophomore at Calaveras, Dunn was once again unable to complete the entire season.
Early in the year, Dunn suffered a concussion following a head-to-head collision. She was told to sit out a few games. After returning, Dunn again was diagnosed with a concussion, and this time she was informed that her season was over. Following her second concussion, Dunn noticed her eyes were twitching and she had headaches.
But even after she missed most of her sophomore year, Dunn was determined to finish her career on her own terms.
“At that point, I realized that it was still possible to keep playing and I just wanted to get back on the field,” Dunn said.
With her time at Siskiyous complete, Dunn began searching for a new college to call home. She came close to attending a school in Vermont, but the soccer program shut down just weeks before. Her attention then shifted to South Dakota and Mount Marty University. For a California girl, moving to South Dakota was quite the culture shock.
“It was definitely different,” Dunn said about arriving at her new home in Yankton. “I didn’t really know what to expect because I really hadn’t been anywhere other than California and the West Coast. When I got here, we did a lot of team bonding and team stuff before the season even started. That made it easy to jump in and get familiar with everything before school started.”
Dunn was in a new state, at a new school with new teammates. But her old bad luck followed her from California. Early in her junior year, Dunn got hit by an opponent and suffered yet another ACL tear. This time it was to her left knee. For the third time in seven years, her season came to a devastating end.
“I went to go turn and the girl just ran through my leg and I knew right away,” Dunn said. “I was told that I was yelling before I hit the ground.”
For the second time in her life, Dunn would have to have surgery to repair a torn ACL. And for the second time in her life, she knew how long and difficult the road to recovery would be. But for the first time in her life, she began to doubt herself.
“I had a panic attack, because I didn’t think that I was mentally strong enough to do it again,” Dunn said. “I didn’t want to have surgery and I didn’t want to do rehab; I didn’t want to do any of it. The first couple of days were really rough for me.”
As she had done twice before, Dunn was determined to return to the soccer field. After having surgery on her knee, she began the road to recovery.
“I just knew that I couldn’t end my career with another injury and that I had to come back and play again,” Dunn said.
While rehabbing and keeping her focus locked in on her senior year, COVID-19 took center stage. Dunn was working hard for a season that may or may not be played. Dunn contemplated taking the year off to ensure she’d get to play a full season the next year, should there be COVID-19 issues with the 2020 season.
But as the season approached and Dunn got cleared to play, it became obvious that she needed to get back on the field. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, she joined her team for her senior season. Even though Dunn, who was named as a 2020 co-captain, was happy to play again, the new COVID-19 guidelines took a while to get used to.
“We had to do temperature checks every day and had to log symptoms every day,” Dunn said. “We had to wear masks to all events but could take our masks off for games. Some games had fans and some didn’t. We never had a full roster because some players had to quarantine. We also had a two-week game break because coaches got COVID.”
Dunn played her final game on Nov. 14. But because of COVID-19, athletes do not lose a year of eligibility, so there is a chance Dunn could return for one more year. With her goals of becoming a radiology technician and having two more years of schooling to get there, free time isn’t as available as it once was. So, if her career is over, Dunn isn’t complaining about her final season.
“Even though it was my last year, I was happy with the way I performed coming back from the surgery,” Dunn said. “There is a possibility to play again, but I don’t know if I will.”
Dunn may be happy with her senior season, but, as of now, isn’t thrilled with her overall career. With so much time spent on the injured list, she can only wonder what might have been had she been able to play all eight seasons.
“I kind of feel like I got the short end of the stick,” Dunn said. “Overall, I had a pretty good career with the injuries I had. But it’s still like, what if I didn’t have them?”
Although her soccer career may not have been the one she dreamed of as a child, she still owes a lot to the game that has given her so much. And because of soccer, Dunn knows that she might get knocked down, but she’s never down-and-out.