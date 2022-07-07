Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Brooke Nordahl

During her junior year, Brook Nordahl played volleyball, basketball and softball. In her first year of varsity volleyball, Nordahl recorded 35 kills, five blocks, 45 digs and three aces in 47 sets played. She also got to experience the thrill of playoff volleyball, as Calaveras reached the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs.
In the winter, Nordahl suited up for basketball for her third year as a varsity player. On a team of stars, Nordahl might have been one of the most underrated players in not only the league, but perhaps the section. Nordahl was a big reason why Calaveras not only went undefeated in Mother Lode League play, but also for reaching the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game for the first time in a decade. Calaveras was unable to beat Dixon for the blue banner.
Nordahl was second on Calaveras’ team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. She also pulled down 4.9 rebounds and collected 1.6 steals. Nordahl scored a season-high 21 points in a win over Argonaut and scored double-digit points 11 times. Nordahl was named as a Mother Lode League first-team player and was also given Calaveras’ Character Award.
“Brooke is one of those complete players that does it all and does it at a very high standard,” Calaveras head girls’ basketball coach Eric Baechler said. “She can defend the best player on the other side of the court no matter what position she is and then go lead our team in scoring on the same night. She does all the little things you don’t see in box scores and Brooke is extremely coachable and a terrific teammate.”
After a long basketball season, Nordahl left the hardwood for the diamond and started at shortstop. Like she is in basketball, Nordahl is a three-year varsity softball player. Calaveras went 15-0 in the Mother Lode League and reached the section championship game. In her first section championship softball game, Nordahl and Calaveras lost to Hilmar.
In her junior year, Nordahl hit .361 with an on-base percentage of .471 with 26 hits, 38 RBIs, 28 runs scored, four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, drew 12 walks, stole four bases and had a fielding percentage of .924. In an 11-0 win over Argonaut, Nordahl went 3 for 4 with two home runs and drove in six. And in a 19-0 win over Amador, Nordahl went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs.