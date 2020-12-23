Ideal tree to decorate isn’t one in water

’Tis the season to be jolly is right. With Christmas just a couple weeks away, my holiday spirit is running full throttle. We are leaps and bounds ahead of schedule and already wrapping gifts for children to discover on Christmas morning. And I will tell you it’s quite a relief to know that Christmas Eve won’t be consumed by last-minute procrastination and frantic wrapping.
We’ve baked cookies and watched many classic movies already. The strings of colored and soft-white lights are strung across the roof and along the porch, which is a welcoming sight every time we return to home after dark.
There is one holiday tradition that we have accomplished (and it’s one of the most essential traditions), and that is decorating the tree. I can see many anglers, including myself from time to time, like to hang shiny things from trees through the year, regardless if it’s a holiday or not. When the lake level drops, almost every bull pine, willow and oak that was once submerged looks like a Christmas tree. The tangled lines wrapping like a perfectly placed garland. And the spoons, blades, flashers and worms neatly hang on the tips of nearly every branch.
However, there is one tree this year that I’m proud to say I intentionally decorated. That is the giant noble fir that stands in the corner of the living room, littered with ornaments and years of magical memories.
As we dig into the Christmas boxes from the attic, the children smile with joy. And how could you not? There are pictures of the yearly visits with Santa and sparkling orbs and figures from a lifetime of collecting. When we come across one of Dada’s ornaments, we have no question whose it is. Yes, you guessed it; it’s fishing related of course. There are lures, Santa’s riding bass, fishing poles and many different species of fish.
However, there is one larger than average black bass made of glass and this specific piece gets hung in the same spot every year. On the top, in the front, on the sides? Nope. This giant bass ornament lives where all the trophy fish in the lake do. We tuck him down on the bottom, near the trunk and almost out of sight. That is a perfect spot for a big fish to live and my daughter remembers from last year that that is where he goes. It’s become a family tradition and quite likely the most sacred ornament on the tree.
Now that I’ve completed this most wonderful tradition, I hope that my days of hanging things in trees are few and far between. It would be great if the next time was next Christmas with an ornament in hand, and not a rod, reel and lure.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.