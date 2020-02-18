It's the end of the road for Calaveras boys' soccer

For the third year in a row, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had its section championship dreams dashed in the opening round of the playoffs. The previous two years, Calaveras lost in division IV play. This year, the loss came in division V.
No. 5 Calaveras fell to No. 4 Delhi 5-1 on the road in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V soccer playoffs.
“We came up against a very skilled team tonight, especially their midfield,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “The old saying in soccer is, ‘Win the midfield and you win the game.’ Well, tonight they really overwhelmed us there and we just couldn't stand up to so many attacks.”
Calaveras fell behind early 1-0, but answered back with a goal from senior Bennie Hesser with an assist from junior Jamie Espiritu. Delhi scored once more before the end of the half and led 2-1 at the midway point. But in the final 40 minutes, Delhi outscored Calaveras 3-0.
“It’s a very disappointing end to a great season,” Leetham said. “Overall, we finished 13-5-3. I’m proud of our team and the things we were able to accomplish this year. With only three seniors to replace, the future is bright for us. They are three big seniors to replace, but we are excited about our young guys who got great varsity minutes this year.”