Calaveras' Byrd, Hopper and Boitano are first-team MLL players

The 2021 Calaveras High School football season was not one that Calaveras football fans, players and coaches are used to being a part of. Calaveras finished the year with only two wins and missed out on the playoffs.
Low numbers and COVID-19 related incidents played into Calaveras’ win-loss record. Calaveras missed out on hosting its homecoming game because of Covid and finished the season with only eight games played.
As much as Calaveras head coach Doug Clark was happy to have a full season, he admits that the 2021 season still didn’t feel like things were back to normal.
“There hasn’t been a normal feeling since 2019,” Clark said. “The 2019 season was normal, and it felt great, but it didn’t end great with having to forfeit the playoff game. It just hasn’t been the same since.”
Even with winning only two games all season and one in the Mother Lode League, Calaveras was rewarded with six players placed on the all-league team.
Senior quarterback Travis Byrd was placed on the first team. Byrd finished the season throwing for 530 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Byrd found his stride during the league season, which is when most of his offensive damage occurred.
“It was wonderful,” Clark said about seeing Byrd get the opportunity to throw the ball more than anticipated. “He’s one of those guys who was here all summer and put in the extra work before and after practice. He’s always throwing. It was very nice to see him get that opportunity, and he took advantage of every chance he got and he did really well.”
Calaveras senior Jake Hopper was named as a first-team linebacker. Hopper, who is a three-year varsity player, also lined up as a fullback. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 320 yards and one score. Hopper was not 100% healthy for much of the season but continued to make plays on offense and defense.
“He was the heartbeat of our team, and he gave every ounce that he had when he was out there,” Clark said. “Every bit of fight that he has, injured or not, he’s going to try to go. Offensively, he probably didn’t have the year that he wanted to have and that’s nothing to take away from his ability and what he’s capable of doing. Defensively, he was one of the best linebackers in the league.”
Calaveras’ final first-team player was defensive back Dominic Boitano. On a team with only 19 players, Boitano lined up at a number of different positions and made an impact at each one. He had 81 yards receiving with one touchdown and rushed for 175 yards and one score.
“He was big on both sides of the ball,” Clark said. “He was an all-purpose guy. He was on special teams, was a long snapper, played defensive back and linebacker and was a receiver and running back on offense. He was an all-around solid player, and we couldn’t do it without him.”
Woody Gardina, Alberto Molina, and Ryan Starr were placed on the second team.
Gardina is a baseball player who never played football before. But for his senior season, he decided to give the gridiron life a try. Gardina played tight end and defensive end, and while he was a little lost at the beginning of the season, by the end of the year, Gardina was one of Calaveras’ top players. He had six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
“He went from being a guy to never playing football as a first-year senior who wanted to come out and have fun, to ending up being an all-league player,” Clark said. “He improved drastically, and he would continue to improve. He was a guy who you’d always say, ‘Where were you your freshman year?’ He would have been a Lions All-Star Game type of player with his ability, talent, strength and knowledge.”
Molina was a two-way starter as an offensive and defensive lineman. He was Calaveras’ center on offense and turned into one of the better defensive tackles on the team. By the end of the season, Molina was routinely in the backfield taking down running backs behind the line of scrimmage.
“He was one who didn’t come out as a junior during the Covid year, and he had a slow start, but he got better and better each week,” Clark said. “He understood the role defensively. He controlled his gap, stayed home and made plays. He did a great job.”
As for Starr, he was also a two-way starter. He lined up as a receiver and defensive back. Starr had 100 receiving yards and one touchdown during his senior year.
“He was in position to make plays, and he made some big plays for us,” Clark said. “He’s got good speed and good hands and is definitely deserving of making the list.”
Clark gave the Character Award to Greg Forrest. When asked about what made Forrest a candidate for the award, Clark said, “He’s a kid who didn’t miss, didn’t gripe, didn’t complain and did exactly what he’s asked to do with a smile on his face every moment along the way. He’s a great, all-around human being.”
Sonora’s Roger Alderman is the Most Valuable Player; Calaveras’ Braeden Orlandi is the Offensive Player of the Year; Argonaut’s Beau Davis is the Defensive Player of the Year; and Summerville’s Robert Burciaga is the Lineman of the Year.