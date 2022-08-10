Frank Elizondo records a hole-in-one; team game play continues

The excitement of playing a bogey points contest for seniors on July 25 was overwhelmed by the first hole-in-one in Frank Elizondo’s career. Groupies can be finicky and hadn’t noticed how good-looking Frank is until he obtained this earth-shattering event on hole No. 8 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Now, they can’t get enough of him. Were they idolizing him or just happy to get a free drink? Only they know.
In the Red Tees Flight, George Dillon’s total score was so high for him that his golfing buddies wondered if he played a couple of extra holes to add to his point total (37) as he took first. Red tee champ Rodger La Fleur had an unusually faulty putter on one hole that landed him in second place. Jon Foucrault, who thrives on miracle shots, tied for third with Ken Phillips, who seems to thrive on hot days.
In the Gold Tees Flight, the amazing Orv Pense tied for first. His buddies claim he doesn’t like windy days, as sand gets into his eyes. He was joined by gold tee champ Gary Stockeland, who has been put on notice that the state tax board is monitoring his winnings. A couple of sly characters Cliff Howard and Frank Elizondo wound up in third. Norm Miley’s fifth-place finish allowed him to put a deposit at his haberdashery on a new hat as he garnered fifth. Ray Delarosa showed why he was the best left-handed player in the field with his sixth-place finish.
In the White Tees Flight, Ron Bassett was on the warpath for the second week in a row, as he found it pleasurable to top his buddies. If he keeps this up, they will be known as his former buddies. Louis Luna and Matt Theodore worked together as big equipment operators. Now their play is to flatten out the golf course, as they tied for second. Former Club Champ Al Liberato, who has a milestone birthday next month, earned fourth. In a tie for fifth were Jim Turrentine, who hasn’t caught on that his opponents prefer his absences, and George White III.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4, from the reds, Harry Kious claimed first- and second-place money, as he was the only one to hit the green. From the golds, A.D. Hawkins quietly took first over Elizondo, who was waiting to release his talent on No. 8. No one from the whites hit the green, so the winners on No. 13 doubled their money.
From the contest on No. 13 from the reds, Phillips, playing in the last group, aced Dillon out of first. From the golds, Pense added to a profitable day by taking first- and second-place money with the shot-of-the-day (7 feet, 9 inches). From the whites, that Russell Hart character gained first over Dave Mullins.
On Aug. 2, senior men engaged in a team game of adding the best ball of players A&B with that of players C&D as they traversed the fairways of La Contenta. A fairway is a closely mown grass running directly from the tee to the green. Most senior golfers can be found immediately to the left or right of it. Fellow competitors had to put up with the winning team prancing around singing Queen’s, “We are the champions, no time for losers.” Geez, they only won by a stroke.
These culprits buzzed around the course and were led by Mike Mendoza, who was joined in the victory circle by Rodger La Fleur, big Jim Powell and A. D. Hawkins. In a heart-pounding second were Roger Ladd, newbie Russell Hart, steady Dave Moyles and Bill Gylling. Ladd showed a lack of respect for his elders, as he harassed George Dillon all day. Roger’s wife now has a full-time job, as he is a retired husband. Dave Mullen was truly humbled, as his mates Robert Bradley, George Dillon and crown prince Lourenco wound up in third. Bradley impressed his partners by how far he hits the ball and he helped to cement their finish by making a net eagle on the last hole.
There was a two-way tie for fourth between the teams of that rascal Ron Bassett, Frank Elizondo, Jon Puckett and George White III, with that of Louis Luna, Steve Weyrauch, Ken Polk and Earl Watkins. What a difference a week makes, as Elizondo learned how finicky our groupies are. He was their darling last week but earned so little this time that they sought out richer prospects. One member of Luna’s team likes to talk about religion. He asked one teammate if he prays before meals. He responded that it was not necessary, as his wife is a good cook.
In the closet-to-the-hole contest from the reds on No. 8, tee champion Rodger La Fleur completed a profitable day, as his shot landed eight inches from the cup. St. Jon Foucrault was second. From the whites, David Dean racked up a profitable day, as he was the only one to hit the green and thereby scooping up first- and second-place treasure. He also took second on No. 13. From the golds, handsome Frank Elizondo narrowly beat Gary Stokeland for first.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the whites, Bassett gobbled up first-place treasure. From the golds, Mendoza took first- and second-place money. This, added to his money from team play, was like winning the lottery. From the reds, Steve Weyrauch beat out his father figure for first.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.