Frank Elizondo records a hole-in-one; team game play continues

The excitement of playing a bogey points contest for seniors on July 25 was overwhelmed by the first hole-in-one in Frank Elizondo’s career. Groupies can be finicky and hadn’t noticed how good-looking Frank is until he obtained this earth-shattering event on hole No. 8 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Now, they can’t get enough of him. Were they idolizing him or just happy to get a free drink? Only they know.

In the Red Tees Flight, George Dillon’s total score was so high for him that his golfing buddies wondered if he played a couple of extra holes to add to his point total (37) as he took first. Red tee champ Rodger La Fleur had an unusually faulty putter on one hole that landed him in second place. Jon Foucrault, who thrives on miracle shots, tied for third with Ken Phillips, who seems to thrive on hot days.

