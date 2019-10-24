Bullfrogs look to improve as season nears an end

Friday night will not only be the last home game for the 2019 season, but it will be the final time that the members of Bret Harte High School Class 2020 get to play a football game on their home Dorroh Field.
Although there are still two games on the schedule, Friday’s is the final one to be played in Angels Camp and the senior Bullfrogs will be honored before Bret Harte takes on the Summerville Bears.
“It feels like it happened way too quickly,” Bret Harte senior Adam Ange said about his high school football career coming to an end. “I wish that I had more games to play. When we talked for homecoming, I said that I haven’t felt the pressure of this being my last season and now that there’s just two games left, I just keep wondering, where has all the time gone?”
Before the Bullfrogs take on the Bears, the seniors on the team will be joined with their parents on the field for the annual tradition of senior night. Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn knows how memorable that experience is and thinks back fondly of his own senior night experience while playing football for Bret Harte.
“With my dad just passing away here in August, one of my fondest pictures of the two of us together is him running on the field with me my senior year for senior night and I don’t ever want to forget that moment and what it meant to me,” Osborn said.
Bret Harte has had a difficult Mother Lode League season. Not only have the Bullfrogs been unable to pick up a win, they haven’t even been able to put a single point on the scoreboard. After averaging 16.6 points per game in the preseason, Bret Harte’s offense hasn’t been able to find its groove.
However, with a roster filled with so many first-year varsity players, Osborn knows that the 2019 season is more about gaining experience and confidence than what is shown on the scoreboard at the end of the game.
“We are really young,” Osborn said. “We have a lot of first-year guys playing varsity football. And I don’t mean first-year high school guys either; I mean first-year to the game. We are trying to get those guys up to speed. Typically, I don’t feel that first-year guys are ready until their third game. And we had two guys have their third game last week and for one of them, things kind of turned on for him. Usually, by game five, some of those first-year guys are starting to figure things out. A lot of them won’t be ready until next year, but getting that experience this year is helping us for next year.”
For the second week in a row, on paper, the Bullfrogs should be able to stick with the Bears. But the same thing was said last week and Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 35-0. Because the Bullfrogs are so young and inexperienced, Osborn doesn’t look at the success, or lack thereof, when it comes to the team that will line up on the other side of the ball. His main concern is making sure his team improves week after week.
“We have to fix ourselves before we can even look and say, ‘Oh yeah, their record is comparable to ours, so we should be able to hang with them,’” Osborn said. “Argonaut was kind of in the same boat last week. That should have been a team that we could play better against, but we didn’t execute, we didn’t trust and we didn’t figure out things until the second half and it was already 28-0 at halftime.”
Summerville and Bret Harte both enter Friday’s game with identical 2-6 records, and are both winless in league play. Like Bret Harte, the Bears haven’t had much success finding the end zone in the last three weeks. Summerville has been shut out by Calaveras and Argonaut, while only scoring one touchdown last week in a 49-7 home loss to Amador.
For Ange, picking up a league win in his final home game as a Bullfrog would be an experience he’d never forget.
“Winning Friday night would mean a lot,” Ange said. “It’s my last home game and I’d like to show the home crowd what I can do and how much this school means to me.”
No more JV games
At the beginning of the season, the talk was whether or not Bret Harte would have enough players to fill a varsity program. Now, with two games remaining in the season, that conversation has shifted to figuring out if there would be enough players to field a JV team.
The answer is no.
After a string of injuries and other issues, the decision was made that the Bullfrogs wouldn’t play a JV game Friday night against Summerville and the following week against Calaveras. Having the Bullfrogs play Argonaut last week was a day-of call, but it was then decided that following the Argonaut game, the JV season would come to an end. Bret Harte could only suit up 13 players against Argonaut.
The sophomores on the JV team have been invited to play on the varsity squad, but because of age rules, the freshman players will have to hang up their pads for the rest of the season.
“Making that call, two days before the game was really hard to do,” Osborn said. “We had to make the call last Thursday and then we lost another player on Friday. Putting that decision in right before game time is never easy and it was a very difficult decision. I felt bad for the freshman players because they don’t have the opportunity to come up and play varsity. It hurt to do that to them.”