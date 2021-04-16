Bats come alive in first two games for Calaveras softball

There might not be a Mother Lode League championship on the line for the 2021 spring softball season, but don’t tell that to Calaveras.
After two games of league play, Calaveras is 2-0 with dominating wins over Argonaut and Summerville. And in those two games, Calaveras has outscored its opponents 34-8. Even after missing all of the 2020 season, Calaveras appears to be picking up right where it left off when it went to three straight section championship games from 2017-2019.
So even though there will be no official league champion in 2021, Calaveras still has the mindset of defending its crown.
“These girls want to represent themselves, the team and the school, so they have pride in that,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “They are really competitive, so I don’t have to motivate them. We also have an expectation and believe that we are a good team and that we are going to win.”
There are only two holdovers from the last Calaveras team to reach the section championship back in 2019 and that’s senior Angelina DeLeon and junior Madison Clark. After that, the squad is made up of players with very little varsity experience. However, Koepp looks at his squad and sees areas that are even better than the previous league championship teams.
“I think we are way more athletic around the field and that’s no knock on the other teams,” Koepp said. “We just have so many really good movers. Even our role players can move really well. But if you look at us, we are not an imposing team. We are the little guys who come out and have good swings, hit the ball hard, run the bases aggressively and play good defense.”
After two games, Calaveras has done a lot right, but are still finding areas in which to improve. Koepp knows there will continue to be minor bumps in the road, but he’s leaning on his players who are on the diamond throughout the calendar year to guide the team.
“The positives are that I have so many girls who play travel softball that we are not going to be as behind or rusty,” Koepp said. “But early on it takes some time for pitch recognition from live pitching. Even though we have some girls who play a lot, high school pitching and travel ball pitching is a little different. We have so much athleticism with this group, that I think that can help cover up some of our mistakes.”
Calaveras began the season on Wednesday with a 15-4 road win over the Argonaut Mustangs. After scoring once in the top of the first, Calaveras fell behind 2-1 in the bottom of the frame, but was able to tie the game in the top of the third. Calaveras put the game away the following inning by scoring seven times and then added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Sophomore Bailie Clark had a strong start to her season, as the center fielder went 4 for 5 with two home runs, a triple, while knocking in four and scoring four times. Not to be outdone, DeLeon went 4 for 4 with one home run, two doubles, scored three times and drove in five. Madison Clark went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, had one RBI with two stolen bases. Sophomore Laney Koepp went 3 for 4 with two doubles and had one RBI. Catcher Emily Johnson had two doubles and scored a run and Reese Mossa drove in two with a single.
In the circle, Macey Villegas picked up the win after throwing four innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. Destiney Key and Laney Koepp each threw a scoreless inning in relief.
On Friday, Calaveras beat the Summerville Bears 19-4 in five innings in San Andreas. Calaveras scored four times in the bottom of the first and then added seven in the second and eight in the third.
Laney Koepp went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. Madison Clark collected three hits, including a double, and scored four runs. Sophomore Brooke Nordahl had two hits, scored three times and had one run batted in. DeLeon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Camryn Harvey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Villegas picked up her second win in the circle, as she went four innings and gave up two runs on only one hit.
Calaveras (2-0 MLL) will host Sonora on Wednesday and then end the week with a matchup against Amador in Sutter Creek.
The 2021 Calaveras softball team is: Destiney Key; Bailie Clark; Madison Clark; Brooke Nordahl; Angelina DeLeon; Laney Koepp; Crishay Jaramillo; Macey Villegas; Camryn Harvey; Emily Johnson; and Reese Mossa.