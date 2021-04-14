Water hazard caused by weepy senior golfers

It wasn’t April showers that inundated the La Contenta golf course April 5 during a bogey points contest. Rather, it was the tears of senior golfers whose game failed to match expectations. The only hole on which the losers didn’t complain about the shots they took was the 19th.
For the Gold Tee Flight, Jack Paich, who stalks gophers for the course, showed he can likewise slaughter his fellow competitors, as he accumulated the most points of the day with 45. He added to his treasure by hitting the shot-of-the-day on hole No. 13 landing 9 feet away in the closest-to-the-hole contest. Retired fire captain Dave Moyles blazed his way into second. Bill Gylling, who seemingly is never out of the money, garnered third. Former club champ Orv Pense narrowly beat out retired lawyer Norm Miley, who made his case for fifth.
In the White Tees Flight, Larry Parenti showed great skill along with incredible luck to out-distance his opponents by four points. Like the wine he makes, Larry gets better with age. Retired contractor Dave Mullen nailed second, while Al Liberato and recently returned Jim Maxam tied for third. Club captain Louis Luna welcomed most recent member Ken Jones into the money circle for the first time as they placed fifth.
In the Red Tee Flight, George Dillon and Ken Phillips tied for first for the second time this year. Jack Cox showed he still has it with his third-place finish. There was a log jam amongst Steve Weyrauch, Carlos Lourenco, Sneaky Spence and Bob Silva for fourth. Weyrauch also nosed out Lourenco by 6 inches in the closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. He credits his success to his wife, who allowed him to use her golf cart for the day.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the golds on No. 4, Gylling nudged past Moyles by four inches to take first. On No. 13, Pense took second. From the whites on No. 4, Maxam beat out Grandpa Karam for first. Karam also took second on No. 13. Matt Theodore came out on top for that hole. From the reds on No. 4, Ken Phillips beat tournament director Jon Foucrault by four inches.