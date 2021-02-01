Bret Harte Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2021

Bret Harte High School is accepting nominations for the most dedicated student-athletes and coaches of Bret Harte athletics to honor in their Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2021.
This special honor will recognize members of the Bret Harte family, who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to athletics at Bret Harte High School, and possibly beyond. They have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to, and the promotion of, athletic excellence, character values and good sportsmanship.
The Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame nominees will be considered primarily on their achievements as high school student-athletes and coaches. Character values, during and after their high school years, will be a major consideration. The Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee, which is comprised of community members, will be charged with reviewing nominees and selecting inductees.
Student-athlete nominees must be a graduate of Bret Harte High School. The candidate shall be eligible to be nominated no earlier than 10 years after graduation and have been a varsity team member of the sport for which he or she is being nominated. The candidate must have made a positive impact on the team(s) for which they played, including measurable athletic achievement.
Coach nominees are eligible to be nominated no earlier than five years after their exit from the sport. The candidate must have made a positive impact on the team(s) for which he or she coached, including measurable athletic achievement.
The 2021 Induction Ceremony will be deferred and combined with the 2022 induction ceremony tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2022, in anticipation that large gatherings will again be allowed.
Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame members currently include: Leslie “Joe” Rudi, class of 1945; Melvin Nayden, class of 1951; Ray Barnett, class of 1957; Ron Lewis, class of 1957; Archie Barnett, class of 1961; Mike Lewis, class of 1964; Jay Barnett, class of 1965; Rich Cathcart, class of 1967; Hal Dillashaw, class of 1975; Richard Inks, class of 1975; Curt Hecker, class of 1979; Jeff Sanders, class of 1980; Mimi Baker, class of 1982; Rhonda Canepa Menzes, class of 1982; Mary Harper, class of 1984; James Hecker, class of 1985; Keith Rakoncza, class of 1986; Chris Clements, class of 1989; Dawn Miner Carroll, class of 1989; Tanya Dooley Ehlert, class of 1990; Brian Singleton, class of 1991; Kellie Cathcart Taylor, class of 1993; Anthony Eberhardt, class of 1993; Amy Pimentel Allaire, class of 1994; Jennifer Test Hartvickson, class of 1995; Brian Barnett, class of 1997; Becca Bales Kane, class of 2000; Seanna Martin Ziehlke, class of 2002; Harold Clements, coach; Jan Edwards, coach; Anthony O’Geen, coach; Jan Schulz, coach; William Harper, friend; Tony Tyrell, friend; the 1979 football feam, led by head coach Hal Clements; and the 1988 and 1989 girls’ cross country teams, led by head coach Anthony O’Geen
Nomination forms and submission instructions can be found in the school office or online at bhhs-bhuhsd ca.schoolloop.com/athletichalloffame. The deadline for nominations is April 1. For more information, please call Bret Harte Athletics at (209) 736-2507.