Calaveras boys’ soccer has restructured program, new home field

Rob Leetham will never shy away from a challenge. The 2021 spring boys’ soccer season is a prime example of that.
The Calaveras High School head coach has been waiting since October to get his team out on the field. But when the call came in that he could finally get his squad organized, the players that showed up, along with the ones who didn’t, forced the veteran coach to rethink how his program was going to be structured.
“This is definitely not the roster that we envisioned rolling out here for the season,” Leetham said. “But, because of losing guys to grades, some moved, some have jobs, it’s become next-man-up. If anything, at the very least, it’s a great opportunity for young guys to get varsity experience.”
At this point, Leetham doesn’t really care who is on the field. Just being able to have a group of soccer players competing in an actual game is a major accomplishment, considering it was only a few weeks ago that the thought of having a season didn’t seem like a possibility.
“It’s very exciting for everybody, especially our seniors,” Leetham said. “Those are the ones we were really worried about. For them not to have a senior soccer season would have been horrible. We are excited for everybody that they get the opportunity to play and we are looking forward to it.”
Leetham has always been pretty selective when it comes to having a freshman or sophomore play on the varsity level. And for the most part, the ones he has taken a chance on have paid off. But with no JV team this year and the need to play his younger athletes, Leetham is interested to see who may be a future star over the next couple of years.
“In the past, we were very careful about moving up young guys and making sure they are both mentally and physically prepared,” Leetham said. “This year, I think most of the teams in the league are in the same boat. We are going to be young. I think the competition is going to be very close all the way around.”
Another question surrounding the program was, where would the team practice and play its games? With Calaveras’ Frank Meyer Field currently condemned, the soccer team needed a place to call home. And that place is Toyon Middle School. Not only will Calaveras continue to practice on the artificial turf field five miles away from the high school campus, but home games will also be held there.
“It was devastating when we got the word several months ago that we weren’t going to have a home field at Calaveras,” Leetham said. “It is exciting to be here at Toyon. I’d prefer if it had a big ‘C’ in the middle of the field, but we’ll get used to that ‘T.’ These kids all grew up going to Toyon and it’s still close to home. We are thrilled that we get to call this home for at least a season or two.”
A special aspect about the upcoming season is that Calaveras’ boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will play a number of games on the same field on the same day. With both teams playing in the same location, players from each team will be able to support one another. As a current boys’ soccer coach and former girls’ coach, Leetham feels that it will be a special opportunity for all soccer players to cheer for their fellow classmates.
“That’ll really be cool,” Leetham said. “I’m excited for the kids that they have that opportunity. They never get to experience that and a lot of the boys are friends with a lot of the girls and it’ll be fun for them to cheer each other on.”