Calaveras' preseason ends with a tough home loss to Liberty Ranch

After winning five out of six games, which included three in a row, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team could not pick up a home victory to end the preseason on a good note.
Calaveras dropped its preseason finale 59-38 to the Liberty Ranch Hawks Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras got outscored in all four quarters, although the major separation on the scoreboard didn’t come until the second half. Liberty Ranch had a 13-9 lead after the opening eight minutes. In the first quarter, Calaveras got three points from junior Elijah Malamed and two from junior Merrick Strange, junior Braeden Orlandi and junior Jay Clifton.
The second quarter was closer in scoring, with Liberty Ranch scoring 11 and Calaveras countering with nine. Malamed and junior Logan Parmley each drained a 3-point basket, while Orlandi made one basket and one free throw for Calaveras’ nine points. At halftime, Liberty Ranch led 24-18.
In the third quarter, Calaveras got outscored 16-10 and it didn’t improve in the final eight minutes, as Liberty Ranch scored 19 and Calaveras scored 10.
Orlandi led Calaveras in scoring with 12 points; Malamed finished with 11 points, which included making three shots from behind the arc; Clifton, who is Calaveras’ leading scorer, was held to just seven points; Parmley finished with three points; Strange and Tyler Maddock each scored two points; and Thomas Davison scored one in the loss.
Calaveras finishes the preseason with an overall record of 12-6. Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League play at 7:30 p.m., Friday against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.