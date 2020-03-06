Some days better than others out on water

Timing is everything and being in the right place at the right time can drastically affect one’s Xperience while out on the water.
There are different conditions and occurrences that can change throughout the day, creating small windows for a truly epic moment. Many variables are consistent and will remain predictable. However, there are other factors that change daily and often times are out of our control. These factors sometimes are detectable, while other times, are completely hidden. Thus, making it impossible to predict when greatness will occur.
One misty morning, we found ourselves fishing in a remote and isolated cove. With not a soul in sight, surrounded by the chilling air and silence, we contently began to cast. The silence was broken by the sound of a breaking branch. As we looked to the hillside, we saw three giant bucks slowly stepping into the shallow water’s edge for a morning drink. At that moment, this one area reached its magical high, and we were lucky enough to be there then.
Embracing the rarity of this chance sighting, we paused and gazed in appreciation. After having some success in this area, we decided to return in the late afternoon. To our surprise, it hadn’t just slightly changed, in fact, it felt like a different planet. It was dry and hot with an abundance of commotion. A pleasure boat was playing some loud obnoxious music, two jet skis raced in circles and the fishing boats running back and forth had turned the clear water to a milky brown. Needless to say, there were no signs of majestic wildlife in sight.
When it comes to catching fish, timing is often one of the most important things. We often wake up early or fish late to be sure we are on the lake when it is feeding time for the fish. There are an infinite number of factors that we try to manipulate on each fishing trip. When we time it right, the fishing seems to be easy. Cast after cast we find success and attribute our catches to our ability, not necessarily our good fortune or timing. But a slight misjudgment or zig when we should have zagged and the lake will feel void of fish. At this point, we blame our luck and the endless variables that have kept the fish from biting.
The best approach when it comes to finding one of those magical moments, or extremely good fishing opportunities, is to just immerse yourself in the outdoors and get out on the water as much as possible. With a little time and good fortune, you will be given the opportunity to encounter greatness.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.