Calaveras alum Kyle Gouveia trying hand at coaching

Kyle Gouveia went from never wanting to sit on the bench, to making a career out of it.
The 2014 Calaveras High School graduate went from being a Mother Lode League MVP, to having a successful four-year basketball career at California State University, Stanislaus, and playing in London, to now pursuing his dream of coaching.
“I always wanted to coach once I was done playing basketball,” Gouveia said. “Unfortunately, basketball came to an end, so now it’s time to coach.”
Gouveia had to look only one county away from his home in West Point to find a place that had a seat on the bench for him. Over the summer, Gouveia got in touch with Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt, and Hoyt figured the Calaveras County native would be a good addition to his program.
“We are not going to just let anyone in our program or our ‘family,’” Hoyt said. “It has to be the right fit. We’ve had people ask to be on the staff before, but Kyle had the right mindset coming in. He doesn’t act like he knows everything. He’s just trying to break in and work hard.”
When Gouveia reached out to Hoyt, the former MVP had one major advantage over anyone else, and that was his connection with Calaveras High School head coach Kraig Clifton. Although they were a number of years apart, Hoyt and Clifton both played basketball at Sonora High School for legendary coach Rick Francis, who is also one of Hoyt’s assistants. That, plus Hoyt’s respect for Clifton, helped the aspiring coach.
“The fact that Kyle played for Kraig (Clifton) and Kraig spoke so highly of him, and Kraig’s a coach Franny guy, and I’m a coach Franny guy, so Kyle is part of that tree,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt knows how hard it is to break into coaching. Before Hoyt took the Columbia job in the spring of 2013, he spent seven years as an assistant coach, spending time at Reedley College (2007-09) and Cabrillo College (2009-2013). The long drives, long hours and time away from home are something Hoyt knows all too well, and he sees Gouveia going through it firsthand.
“No question, he’s got a great work ethic,” Hoyt said. “He drives an hour every day both ways, and that means a lot. I did that when I first started and he’s having to sacrifice the same way and that shows a deep commitment.”
As a Calaveras basketball player, Gouveia knew he wanted to play college basketball. However, it was his high school head coach who inspired him to one day become a coach.
“It was coach Clifton and the life that he had with his family and his love to coach and his love to help people,” Gouveia said. “That really inspired me. And once I was in college, it cemented the idea of wanting to coach.”
After graduating from Calaveras, the 6-foot, 8-inch Gouveia played at Stanislaus State from 2014-2018. He finished his four-year college career with 792 points, 577 rebounds, 59 assists, 85 blocks and 19 steals. In 2018, while getting his master’s degree at the University of East London, Gouveia played one year of basketball in the United Kingdom. But after that year, his career was over and it was time to take that next step.
“I’ve always been working toward coaching, and because I’ve played basketball for so long, it just seemed like a natural transition,” Gouveia said.
During his senior year at Stanislaus, Gouveia began the subtle transition from thinking not only as a player, but also as a coach.
“During my senior year in college, I took on a role as a leader of the team,” Gouveia said. “It was about getting the guys hyped and making sure we were all talking and doing our jobs on the court. My role now is kind of the same thing; I’ll talk and try to juice the guys up.”
Having to retire from playing was a difficult decision for Gouveia, like it is for most athletes. But now, he’s getting to enjoy the perks of coaching. And for the first time in his life, practices aren’t the worst parts of his days.
“I’m not nearly as nervous and I look forward to practice a lot more,” Gouveia said. “Practice is fun now. You’re not sweating all the time and you’re not dog tired. I do miss playing, but at the same time, it’s still the same thrill being on the bench and winning a game. You still get that good feeling and you get to share that feeling with the whole team.”
Gouveia couldn’t have picked a better time to become a member of Columbia’s coaching staff. The Claim Jumpers are currently a perfect 10-0 and are ranked No. 4 in California. It would be easy for Gouveia to sit back and try not to ruffle any feathers, but he feels comfortable enough with his role to not only ask questions, but make in-game suggestions to Hoyt.
“I sit back and do what I’m told, but I have absolutely no problem making a suggestion during a game,” Gouveia said. “If he shoots me down, it doesn’t bother me. I still need to say what I’m saying and if it works, it works and if he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t and that’s the end of it. There’s no drama about it.”
Hoyt added, “He’s committed to everything and he puts in input. He’s not afraid to put his input in with me and while we don’t always agree, his approach is spot on.”
Gouveia is in the middle of getting his master’s degree in sports management, and when he’s not coaching, he’s substitute teaching. And after a decade of playing basketball, he still gets excited to walk into a gym and be around the game.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” Gouveia said. “At the beginning of the season it was a little different, because I didn’t know if I was going to mesh with these guys, but after some winning and feeling that sense of community, that’s all changed and it’s really fun.”
Hoyt has seen many young coaches come and go during his 12-year career. He knows what it takes to make it and the sacrifices that come along with it. Although Gouveia is only in his first year as a coach, Hoyt feels that if he sticks with it, he should always be able to find a spot on the bench.
“I think time will tell,” Hoyt said. “There are a lot of pitfalls in this business. As you get older, there are many different obstacles. It is quite a grind and I know he has it in him to do it. Whether he chooses to continue, I don’t know if he will, but he definitely has a chance to make it.”