It was a perfect day for senior golf as a slight breeze allowed for comfortable conditions on our beautiful golf course. The competition was fierce in match play finals amongst the various flights, as most were decided on the final hole.
Former club champion Roger Ladd once again took the crown as he defeated Al Liberado in a hard-fought match ending in a 1-up victory to become our new club champ. Congratulations Roger! His buddies thought of hoisting him on their shoulders and parading around the parking lot, but then realized maybe that wasn’t a great idea.
In the White Tee flight, Jim Maxam is now a hero in his household, as he held off Louis Luna. A great victory for Maxam, as Luna had been playing some awesome golf. In the Gold Tee flight Gary Stockland has become a dominant figure as he defeated the always tough Harry Kious for the title. Earl Watkins was the only flight champ to retain his title, as he took down Roger La Fleur in the Red Tee flight in another close match.
While all this excitement was going on, the rest of the seniors engaged in a low net by flight tournament. In the White Tees flight, Jim Sickler rebounded to take first place, as he squeaked by Matt Theodore. David Dean used his unique golf shoes as he garnered a third-place finish. Mike Pisano, who’s still trying to recover from his first hole-in-one last Friday, slipped into fourth, while Alan Couchman, Tom Suarez, and Mike Mendoza tied for fifth.
In the Gold Tees flight, last year’s club champ Orv Pense continued his dominance, as he tied Bill Gylling for first place. Pense was also the only golfer out of 44 to hit green No. 4 in the closest to the hole competition. Norm Miley showed he still has game by taking third. Rounding out the winners was Frank Elizondo.
In the Red Tee flight, Jack Cox surprised himself by tying for first with Bob Silva. Silva rallied from a disastrous score on one hole to make some great putts and chip shots to salvage his round. Roberto Garcia’s round ended on a high note as he managed to tie Rich Spence for third. Carl Johnson rounded out the winners with his fifth-place finish.
In closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 13, Al Liberado and Alan Couchman had big pay days as they finished first and second respectively from the white tees. Ken Phillips and Harry Kious took first and second honors for the Gold Tees. From the Red Tees, Larry Rupley continued his weekly onslaught as he took first and George Dillon gained second.