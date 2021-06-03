Calaveras' Borchin ready to run for Stan State

If you ever want to know if Calaveras High School senior Katarina Borchin is happy, all you have to do is see how fast she is moving. If she has running shoes on her feet and is moving in a forward direction, there’s a good chance she is happy.
Happiness will continue to follow Borchin stride-for-stride, as she will carry on with her competitive running career after she graduates from Calaveras. Borchin will run cross country and track next year at California State University, Stanislaus.
“It’s really exciting to know that I’m going to experience something new like this and that I can keep running in college,” Borchin said. “When I had the decision between a junior college and Stanislaus State, I could really see myself going to Stan.”
For some, running when it’s 100 degrees outside, or trying to stay loose when a chill is in the air might not seem like an ideal situation. But for Borchin, running long distances brings her peace and happiness and now, a future in college.
“I really just find myself when I am running,” Borchin said. “It’s peaceful. It may not seem like it, but it is.”
Borchin began running while at Toyon Middle School, and with the guidance from former teacher and current track and cross country coach Doug Avrit, eventually fell in love with the sport of distance running.
“It definitely took some getting used to, but Avrit was a really good coach, and still is, and he made me want to keep doing it,” Borchin said. “The way he trains us is really motivating and inspirational. My siblings also ran cross country and track, so I was inspired by them.”
Nobody has seen the transformation of Borchin as a runner more than Avrit. From her days at Toyon, to becoming the top female distance runner at Calaveras, Avrit has been there with Borchin every step of the way.
“More than anything, she has become a better competitor over the years,” Avrit said. “She welcomes competition and wants to mix it up. If she continues to grow in this way, it will help her immensely to compete at the college level.”
Borchin ran both track and cross country all four years at Calaveras. During her freshman year, she ran at the CIF State Cross Country Championship and then repeated the accomplishment the following season.
“I’m really happy that I got the experience to go to state and it was a great experience to be in a race that big,” Borchin said.
During her junior cross country season, she set a season record of 20:09 in the three-mile race at the Mother Lode League finals, which was good enough for second place. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships, Borchin finished eighth overall in 20:36.6, but was unable to qualify for the state meet.
Because of COVID-19, Borchin did not get a chance to compete for a section title or a third trip to the state meet. Instead, she got to run in three league meets and the Mother Lode League cross country championship. Borchin placed second at the first league meet and then took first in the second and third meet. At the league championship, Borchin placed first in her heat (20:36), but finished third overall.
Borchin capped her high school cross country career with 11 first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.
Borchin took her love for distance running to the track and in four years, competed in the 400-, 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run, along with the 4x400-meter relay. Borchin found success during her freshman and sophomore season and was primed to have a strong junior year. But in March of 2020, everything was put on hold because of COVID-19 and the track season was eventually canceled.
“It was really sad that we didn’t get a season, but it made us realize that we can just train harder for the next year and put all of our work into that,” Borchin said.
During her senior season, Borchin seemed primed to finish the year as an individual league champion, as she had done in previous seasons, but was unable to get a first-place finish in the 800- and 1600-meter run.
“I was pretty sad about that, but I gave it all that I had, and I pushed as much as I could,” Borchin said. “I just didn’t have a great kick.”
Borchin finished her track career with 15 first-place finishes, 21 second place finishes and 12 third-place finishes.
During her four years of cross country and track, Borchin has raced against some of the top runners in not only the section, but California, and those runners were from the Mother Lode League. From former Sonora Wildcat Cassi Land (who now runs at Northern Arizona University) and former Bret Harte Bullfrog and future college teammate Kaela Dishion, to current Mother Lode League standouts Kadyn Rolleri (Bret Harte), Anna Rose (Argonaut) and Sofia Vasquez (Summerville), Borchin has been challenged in nearly every race she’s ran.
“That has helped a lot because when you have someone who is really competitive running with you, that really pushes you,” Borchin said. “It’s nice that you can try to stick with them the whole race and you really push each other.”
Even though Borchin has raced against section and state champions, she’s still unsure as to what to expect at the next level.
“I’ve been thinking about that a lot,” Borchin said. “I’m pretty nervous about the college competitiveness and I’m just hoping that the coach can help me get in the best shape and that we can have a good season.”
While Borchin may have questions about how she’ll be able to do at the college level, Avrit does not. As long as Borchin stays healthy, Avrit feels that not much will be able to slow her down.
“I think she has only scratched the surface of her talent,” Avrit said. “If she can stay healthy and take on what will be expected of her, it will be quite good. She really wanted to compete at that level, and she is going into a very competitive and ambitious program at Stanislaus, so it will be fun to watch. She just needs to have patience and let it come to her. She’s excited and I’m excited for her.”
As much as Borchin enjoys running, she’ll be happy to walk on June 10, as she and the rest of her classmates will graduate from Calaveras High School. But after she walks out of Calaveras, it’s back to running and that’s exactly how Borchin wants it.
“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” she said about becoming a runner. “I’ve made so many friends and Avrit has helped me come so far in life. Running is a really great thing and I’m glad that I can have the experience of running in college.”