Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world

It was still weird to think that the ’90s were gone, even in 2002. But everyone got used to it and started to enjoy all that 2002 had to offer. And with getting used to 2002, the world was also getting acquainted with new technology.
In 2002, the average person spent 46 minutes a day online, and AOL was the most popular website. Top web searches included “Spider-Man,” “Shakira” and “Star Wars.” It took an average of 12.5 minutes to download a song on a 56k modem, and it took 16 seconds for a website to load. The most popular social media site was Friendster, with three million members.
The federal minimum wage was $6.75, and a gallon of gas averaged $1.61. In 2002, Kmart, WorldCom and Napster all filed for bankruptcy.
Notable deaths 20 years ago were Waylon Jennings, Ted Williams, John Gotti, Laci Peterson, Johnny Unitas and Dave Thomas. And the top baby names were Emily, Madison, Hannah, Emma, Alexis, Jacob, Michael, Joshua, Matthew and Ethan. Now, let’s journey back to 2002.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The 2002 Mother Lode League season started with a disappointing 55-33 loss to Bret Harte. Ken Duke led Calaveras with 12 points. The MLL season continued to be difficult for Calaveras and following a 65-56 home loss to Summerville, Calaveras fell to 0-5 in league play and 2-20 overall. After falling to Summerville, Calaveras lost to Argonaut 85-59 with Kenny McIntuf leading Calaveras with 14 points. In its second game against Bret Harte, Calaveras fell 62-47. Brandon Rodgers and McIntuf each scored 13 points in the loss. Following a 70-66 loss to Brookside Christian, Calaveras fell to 0-8 in league play.
After losing 17 consecutive games, Calaveras finally captured a victory by beating Linden 64-44. McIntuf led Calaveras with 14 points. The one-game winning streak was snapped the following game, as Calaveras lost to Amador 90-37. Tony Yerman led Calaveras with 10 points. Calaveras then lost to Summerville 63-57. The tough season came to a close with a 65-50 win over Argonaut. Calaveras finished the season 4-25 and 2-10 in league. McIntuf was named as a second-team player.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
After falling to Campa Linda, Sierra and Taft, Bret Harte entered Mother Lode League play with an overall record of 7-8. Bret Harte started the MLL season in the win column with a 55-33 victory over Calaveras. Josh Rice scored 14 points and Travis Emerson followed with 12. The Bullfrogs fell to 1-1 in league play with a 48-38 loss to Amador. Bret Harte then lost to Summerville 66-60. Bret Harte clawed back to .500 in the league standings with a 75-71 win over Brookside Christian with 26 points from Rice. Emerson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bullfrogs improved to 4-2 in the MLL by beating Linden 75-50. The Bullfrogs won their fifth league game by beating Calaveras 62-47. Travis Molzen finished with a team-high 13 points. For the second time, Bret Harte lost to Amador, this time 67-51 to fall to 5-3 in the league standings. Bret Harte couldn’t come up with a victory against Summerville, falling 77-71, even with 14 points from Scott Russell and Inks. The Bullfrogs pushed their league record to 6-4 with an 82-63 win over Argonaut, and Inks was the top scorer with 24 points; while Rice followed with 14, and Aaron Elevi and Russell each chipped in with 11.
Behind 23 points from Rice and 12 from John Aitken, Bret Harte picked up its seventh league win by beating Brookside Christian 78-63. The Bullfrogs ended the league season with a victory over Linden, and Rice scored 28 in the win, which put Bret Harte at 15-15 and 8-4 in league play. Bret Harte’s playoff run ended in the opening round, as the Bullfrogs lost to Marysville 80-61. Inks scored 19 points and Russell followed with 13. Rice and Inks were selected as first-team players, and Emerson was placed on the second team.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The 2002 Mother Lode League season couldn’t have started any better for Calaveras. The San Andreas squad went on the road and knocked off the nine-time defending MLL champion Bullfrogs 59-53 in Angels Camp. Sarah Busi scored a game-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds. An easy 79-10 win over Brookside Christian followed and Sandy Fikes and Amy Ballinger each scored 12 points. After falling to Sacred Heart 45-40 in a non-league game, Calaveras beat Linden 68-2 with 23 points from Lindy Winkler. Calaveras won its fourth league game by beating Amador 67-56.
Calaveras lost to Modesto Christian 77-47 in a non-league game but rebounded with a 68-51 win over Summerville. Christine Wilson scored 13, followed by Busi and Fikes with 12 and Winkler and Morell each scored 11. Calaveras improved to 6-0 in the MLL with a 79-15 win over Argonaut. Fikes led the team in scoring with 17, while Winkler had 14. In a rematch with Bret Harte, Calaveras again shocked its county rivals with a 60-39 victory. Winkler scored 14 and Fikes added 10, while Busi had 12 boards. After beating Bret Harte, Calaveras cruised to an 80-12 thrashing of Brookside Christian, led by Busi with 15 points. Calaveras stayed perfect in league play with a 57-14 win over Linden. Wilson scored 12 and Busi followed with 10.
Calaveras’ perfect league record went away in a 74-65 home loss to Amador. In its last regular season home game, Calaveras beat Summerville 60-36 and Busi scored a game-high 15 points. Calaveras ended the league season with a 78-37 win over Argonaut to capture its first MLL title since 1986. Calaveras had no problem beating Ripon 80-33 in the opening round of the playoffs and Busi led the way with 22 points, followed by Fikes with 18. Calaveras’ season came to an end with a 65-63 home playoff loss to Amador. Calaveras finished the year 24-6. Busi was named the MLL MVP and Fikes was the MLL Most Outstanding Player. Winkler was a first-team member, while Jasmine McGathon and Wilson made the second team.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Bullfrogs capped a strong preseason by finishing second at the Ripon Christian Tournament, with wins over Lowell and Edison. Bret Harte entered league play with a 13-3 record. The league season didn’t start the way the Bullfrogs would have liked, as Bret Harte lost at home to Calaveras 59-53, despite 16 points from Kate Wooster. The Bullfrogs bounced back with a 60-42 win over Amador. Tes Soracco scored 11 points, while Jacey Bray added 10. Wooster led Bret Harte with 20 points in a 72-54 win over Summerville. The Bullfrogs then rolled to a 71-39 win over Argonaut with Courtney Shires leading the way with 19 points. Bret Harte won its fourth straight by beating Brookside Christian 70-16. Kim Rucker had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bullfrogs improved to 5-1 in league play with a 60-15 win over Linden. For the second time, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras, this time 60-39. Soracco scored 13 points and Bray followed with nine. The Bullfrogs got back into the win column with a 62-49 victory over Amador and then beat Summerville 71-35, with Megan Shires leading Bret Harte with 13 points and Soracco and Bray each scoring 10. The Bullfrogs won their third game in a row by beating Argonaut 66-23, which pushed Bret Harte’s record to 21-5 and 8-2 in the MLL. Wooster and Shires each scored 14, while Bri Bales had 11, and Soracco added 10.
In a non-league game, Bret Harte lost to Highlands 56-55 but picked up an 80-13 league victory over Brookside Christian. In the lopsided win, Shires scored 16, while Tawnie Lee and Amy Justice each added 10. In the final game of the season, Bret Harte beat Linden 74-23 with 16 points from Wooster and 14 from Bales. Bret Harte finished the league season 10-2.
In the opening round of the D4 playoffs, No. 4 Bret Harte beat No. 13 Hilmar 73-33. Wooster scored 15 points and Shires added 10. Bret Harte advanced to the semifinal game with a 46-38 win over Loretto. Bret Harte’s season ended with a tough 52-50 loss to Patterson. Wooster led Bret Harte with 13 points and Bray added 11. Bales, Soracco and Wooster were first-team players, while Bray, Justice and Rucker were placed on the second team.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING
Calaveras began 2002 by winning its third straight Provart Tournament at Bret Harte. Troy Baker finished first in the heavyweight division by going 3-0 with all his wins coming via pin. Dennis Acikbas, Jeremiah Bersola, Mike Johnson, Sam Fragoza and JR Marcias also placed first. After winning a tournament at Bret Harte, Calaveras won its own Hatler Tournament. Dennis Madrid and Baker placed first overall.
Mother Lode League competition began with Calaveras blanking Argonaut 84-0. Later in the season, Calaveras shutout Summerville 79-0. Calaveras improved to 4-0 with a 58-10 win over Amador. Calaveras ended its regular season with a 54-18 win over Bret Harte. Calaveras then went on to win the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship for the third year in a row. Fragoza, Loren Carley, Bersola, Macias, Acikbas and Baker all went 3-0 during the tournament.
Calaveras won the Mother Lode League Tournament with a total of 210.5 points. Fragoza, Johnson, Bersola, Macias, Acikbas and Baker all placed first in their respective divisions. Bersola’s win made him a four-time MLL champion. At the Small School’s Section Championship, Calaveras placed second and Baker placed first individually. At the section meet in Folsom, Fragoza qualified for the state championship with his fourth-place finish and also placed fourth at state.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING
At its own Provart Tournament, Bret Harte placed fourth behind Calaveras, Sonora and Ceres and got first-place finishes from TJ Dillashaw, Justin Middleton and Greg Sherrow. The Bullfrogs rolled through the Mother Lode League and following a 54-21 win over Argonaut and Linden, improved to 4-0. The Bullfrogs got victories from Dillashaw, Josh Grimes, Chase Adams, Jordan Borean, Jerry Middleton, Clinton Johnson, Ian Fuller and Jeff Pease. The Bullfrogs were unable to stay undefeated, as they lost to Calaveras 54-18.
The Bullfrogs placed second at the MLL Tournament with 147 points. Grimes, Middleton and Jake Benton placed first, while Dillashaw, Adams, Jim Fox, Johnson and Sherrow placed second. At the Small School’s Section Championship, Bret Harte placed fifth out of 28 teams and Dillashaw finished first overall.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL
The 2002 season didn’t start with a win or a loss, rather, a 6-6 tie with Gustine. Calaveras picked up its first win of the year by beating Modesto Christian 21-1 and followed that with an 8-6 win over Ripon. Calaveras then beat Golden Sierra 6-5 and Escalon 9-4. After a strong start to the season, Calaveras then lost three in a row in Monterey. Calaveras improved to 5-2 with a home 3-2 win over Hughson. Kevin Haight had two RBIs in the win.
After ending the preseason 6-4, Calaveras began the league schedule with a 6-3 loss to Bret Harte. Calaveras followed that with a 6-1 loss to Argonaut. Calaveras dropped its third league game in a row by losing to Summerville 8-3. Matt Bicocca led Calaveras by going 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. Calaveras followed that loss with an 8-4 loss to Amador.
Calaveras finally got its first league win with a 21-1 thrashing of Brookside Christian and followed that with a 5-3 win over Linden. The streak ended at two, as Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 10-7. In a 9-0 win over Argonaut, pitcher Dan Sweet threw a no-hitter. Calaveras stayed hot with a 10-3 win over Summerville but cooled off with a loss to Amador. Calaveras smacked Brookside Christian 24-5 with a home run and three RBIs from Kevin Haight. Calaveras ended the season with an 8-7 loss to Linden and finished 12-10 overall and 5-7 in the MLL. Matt Kubat, Bicocca and Haight were second-team players.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL
It was a very young Bullfrog baseball team in 2002, with Bryan Coggins and John Dorsey as the lone seniors. Bret Harte began the year with an 11-3 win over Seaside, but then lost to Robert Louis Stevenson 5-2 and 2-1 during a weekend trip to Monterey. Bret Harte snapped its two-game losing streak by beating Modesto Christian 3-0. Justin Giuffra got the win, going five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. Bret Harte then lost to Livingston 5-0 but rebounded with a 10-2 win over Ripon Christian, which featured Justin Giuffra going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bret Harte ended the preseason with a 14-4 loss to Ripon.
Bret Harte began league play with an 11-1 victory over Summerville. Anthony Bennett picked up the win on the hill, going five innings and striking out six batters. Bret Harte followed that with a 6-3 win over Calaveras. The Bullfrogs stayed hot with a 14-1 win over Brookside Christian. Bennett went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, while Jed Jenkins and Kyle Thompson each knocked in two. Bret Harte took part in the Denair Tournament and lost to Denair (9-4) but beat Modesto Christian (13-3) and Turlock Christian (7-2).
The Bullfrogs returned to league play with a 4-3 win over Linden. J.T. Ulyatt went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Bret Harte lost its first league game of the season 10-0 to Amador but bounced back with a solid 9-1 victory over Argonaut. Kyle Thompson went 3 for 3 with two doubles. In a county clash, Bret Harte held on to beat Calaveras 10-7 and then with two home runs from Jenkins topped Brookside Christian 19-1. The Bullfrogs clinched a playoff spot with a 9-7 win over Summerville and then lost to Linden 1-0 and fell to Amador 10-0. Bret Harte ended league play with a 4-0 win over Argonaut.
Bret Harte lost to Vanden 10-1 in the opening round of the D3 playoffs. The Bullfrogs finished the year with an overall record of 16-8. Emerson, Dorsey, Jenkins and Bennett were selected to the first team, while Judd Bales and Ulyatt were placed on the second team. Head coach Heath Lane was the co-Coach of the Year.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL
Calaveras began the 2002 season by placing second at the Riverbank Tournament. Calaveras lost to Escalon in the championship game 3-2. Calaveras then took part in the Argonaut Tournament and placed third out of 14 teams. Calaveras beat Riverbank (7-1), Escalon (2-1) and Amador (9-2), but lost to Colfax (6-0) and Lodi (3-1). In its first action on the home diamond, Calaveras beat Sonora (9-1) and Bear Creek. In its third tournament of the season, Calaveras went 3-2 in Tokay to push its non-league record to 11-6. Calaveras ended its preseason with a close 2-0 victory over Escalon.
In the MLL opener, Calaveras beat Bret Harte 4-3. Lindy Winker, Sara Overmier, Ashley Brucklacher and Christine Wilson all went 2 for 3, while Brucklacher had two RBIs and Wilson had one. Calaveras then beat Argonaut 10-0 with Winkler going 3 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Calaveras improved to 3-0 in league play with a 12-1 victory over Summerville, which included a combined no-hitter from Overmier and Amanda Busi. Calaveras continued to roll with a 6-0 win over Amador.
Calaveras lost its first league game of the season 3-1 to Brookside Christian. Calaveras rebounded nicely with a 3-0 shutout of Linden. Winkler got the win in the circle. Calaveras then beat Bret Harte 12-1, beat Argonaut 3-1 and topped Summerville 5-0 with a no-hitter from Busi. Calaveras then beat Amador 3-2 but lost in the rematch with Brookside Christian 4-0. Calaveras ended the MLL season with a 10-0 win over Linden.
Winkler was the Most Outstanding Player of the MLL, while Brucklacher and Sarah Busi made the first team and Amanda Busi, Overmier and Audrey Victor made the second team. EJ Winkler was the Coach of the Year.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL
A 4-2 victory over Sonora is how the 2002 season started for Bret Harte. The Bullfrogs then went 2-1 at the Modesto Christian Tournament with wins over Turlock Christian (18-3) and Redwood Christian (15-1) with its loss coming against Central Catholic (7-1). In the first home game of the season, KC Seiler pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 in a 14-0 win over Ripon Christian. The following game, the Bullfrogs lost to Hilmar 7-4 and fell to 4-2 on the young season. Bret Harte ended the preseason with an 8-5 loss to Ripon and had a 4-3 record heading into league play.
Bret Harte lost its first league game of the season 7-4 to Summerville and then lost to Brookside Christian 8-0. Bret Harte dropped to 0-3 in the league standings with a 4-3 loss to Calaveras. Kelly Martin went 2 for 3 in the loss. Bret Harte stepped away from league play to beat Turlock Christian 18-1 in the first game of the Denair Tournament and Christina Pierazzi had three hits, which included a two-run home run. The Bullfrogs then lost to Modesto Christian (3-2) and ended the tournament with a 13-6 win over Denair.
The Bullfrogs returned to league play and were defeated by Linden 6-1 and then fell to Amador 3-0 and then lost to Argonaut 10-2 to fall to 0-6 in the MLL standings. The Bullfrogs lost to Calaveras 12-1, fell to Brookside Christian 9-0, lost to Summerville 3-2, lost to Linden 3-2 and fell to Amador 2-0. The Bullfrogs ended the league season 0-12. Senior Jacey Bray was a second-team player.
CALAVERAS GOLF
Calaveras lost its first match of the 2002 season 203-230 to Central Catholic. Chris Scott shot a one-under par 35. Calaveras beat Escalon 192-222 for its first win of the season and Chad Vera and Scott shot a 34 on the par 31 course. In its first league match, Calaveras lost to Linden 210-227 with Scott shooting a 37. In a non-league match against Sonora, Calaveras lost 218-221 with Vere and Scott shooting a three-over par 39. Calaveras lost its season league match, this time to Amador 218-221.
Calaveras captured its first league victory by beating Summerville 207-237 and then knocked off Brookside Christian 212-314. Calaveras put up a good battle against Bret Harte but lost 209-215 on the road. At the midseason tournament, Calaveras placed fifth overall with Vera shooting a 76, Scott carded a 79 and Kent Duke and Graham Dudley each shot a 92.
Calaveras opened the second half of league play with a 199-330 win over Brookside Christian, which was its lowest score of the year. On a cold afternoon in Valley Springs, Calaveras beat Amador 219-230 with Scott shooting an even par-36 and then beat Summerville 213-230. Calaveras then beat Argonaut 196-222 and then shocked Bret Harte by winning 194-199. Calaveras ended league play with a 205-206 win over Linden to go 8-4 in the MLL. Calaveras ended the season with a third-place finish in the league tournament.
BRET HARTE GOLF
The Bullfrogs began the 2002 season on the links with a 192-220 win over Escalon with Chris Boucher shooting a 34. The Bullfrogs then lost to Ripon 208-211. The Bullfrogs then fell at home to Sonora 208-211, with Ryan Burke and Boucher shooting a 37 and 38. Bret Harte beat Modesto Christian 206-284. In a rematch with Ripon, Bret Harte lost 217-222 to drop its record to 2-3.
Bret Harte started MLL play on a high note by defeating Argonaut 203-233. Boucher and Kris Svendsen each shot a 39. The Bullfrogs followed that with a 220-230 win over Amador and a 219-239 win over Summerville before losing to Linden 216-223. Bret Harte improved to 4-1 in league competition with a 216-331 win over Brookside Christian with Boucher shooting a match-low 37. Bret Harte knocked off county rival Calaveras 209-215 with Brower shooting a 39, followed by Ryan Burke, Bub Smith and Erik Kifune all shooting a 42.
At the midseason tournament, Bret Harte placed first overall, and Boucher shot a team-low 80, followed by Burke with an 83 and Bower with an 84. Bret Harte improved to 6-1 in the MLL with a 215-234 win over Argonaut. Bret Harte followed that by beating Linden 207-224, which gave the Bullfrogs a four-point lead over Linden in the standings for first place. Bret Harte collected its fifth straight league victory by beating Summerville 224-274 and then dropped Brookside Christian 203-364. Bret Harte suffered a rare loss, falling to Calaveras 194-199. Bret Harte rebounded and won the league tournament and the league championship with a 10-2 record.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ SOCCER
Calaveras began its season with a 3-0 win over Escalon, but then lost to Sonora 3-1 and then fell to Central Catholic 4-0. Calaveras got back into the win column with a 1-0 win over Gustine with Alisha Bledsoe scoring the only goal. Later in the preseason, Calaveras beat Waterford 1-0. In MLL action, Calaveras got blanked by Bret Harte 6-0 and then lost to Summerville 5-0, to Linden 5-0 and to Bret Harte 2-0. Calaveras lost a close match with Amador, falling 2-1. Calaveras got its goal off the foot of Alicia Mendoza. Calaveras then lost to Summerville 8-0 and fell to Bret Harte 7-1. Calaveras ended the season with a 3-1 win over Argonaut with two goals from Celeste Bitler-Garamendi and one from Bledsoe. Bledsoe was a first-team player, while Mendoza and Jenna Bianchi made the second team.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ SOCCER
In the opening game of the 2002 season, Bret Harte lost to Sonora 1-0 and followed that with a 6-0 loss to Escalon. Bret Harte got its first win by beating Ripon Christian 3-1 with goals from Julie Lauterbach, Christi Miller and Heather Lovett. Bret Harte then tied Mariposa 1-1 with a goal from Lovett. Bret Harte placed third at its own tournament by beating Summerville 2-1, falling to Sonora 4-1 and then beating Argonaut 4-0. The Bullfrogs fell to 3-2-2 following a 1-1 tie against Escalon with Miller scoring Bret Harte’s goal on a PK. Bret Harte ended the preseason with a 7-0 victory over Stagg and improved its record to 4-3-2.
Bret Harte began league play with a 3-1 loss to Linden. Candi Lopes scored the only Bullfrog goal. The Bullfrogs got a big 6-0 win over Calaveras with three goals from Miller and two from Camille Conrad and one from Maiyan Orvis. Bret Harte improved to 2-1 in league play with a 20 victory over Calaveras. Miller and Lauterbach scored the two goals. In a snowy game in Tuolumne, Bret Harte lost to Summerville 1-0. Bret Harte played Amador to a 1-1 tie with a goal from Miller. Bret Harte beat Linden 3-1, shutout Argonaut 5-0 and thrashed Calaveras 7-1 with Miller scoring three times. Bret Harte blanked Summerville 2-0 and ended the league season with 0-0 against Amador to clinch a playoff spot.
Bret Harte beat Dixon 3-1 in the opening round of the playoffs, but had its season ended with a loss to Hilmar. Bret Harte finished the season 11-5-4 and 6-2-2 in the MLL. Tawnie Lee was named as the co-Most Valuable Defensive Player, while Miller, Lauterbach and Lindsay Bowman were first-team players and Arla Yost and Candi Lopes were second-team selections. Head coach Jennifer Truman was the Coach of the Year.
CALAVERAS TRACK
Returning to the Calaveras track team in 2002 included Troy Baker, Nathan Adams, Ben Karr, Evan Wright, Andy Trinkle, Krista Bayers, Megan Cleland, Natalie Karr, Erin and Kelly Frier, Lindsey Smith, Maggie Erbeck, Mikaela Leary, Jenna Bianchi, Alicia Mendoza, Heather McTeer and Rachel Mullen. Calaveras opened the league season with an 85-15 boys’ victory and a 103-12 victory in the girl’s division. Adams broke the school record in the discus with his throw of 157 feet, 11 inches. Calaveras’ girls’ team then beat Linden 113-21, while the boys lost 88-48. Bayers set a school record in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Calaveras was unable to win the Mother Lode League championship in 2002, but Troy Baker advanced to the state championship in the shot put after a throw of 55 feet at the section tournament. At the state meet, Baker placed 11th with his throw of 55 feet, just 10 inches shy of reaching the finals.
BRET HARTE TRACK
A talented roster returned to the track for Bret Harte in 2002. Key returners included Courtney Shires, Seanna Martin and Robert Messer. Bret Harte won the Mother Lode League boys’ and girls’ championship. Germaine Engstrom, Jill Semenza, Seanna Martin and Sarah Bennett all competed in the CIF Section Tournament.
CALAVERAS TENNIS
Calaveras hoped to improve from its one-win 2011 season. Head coach Judith Daus felt that Andrew Kilbreath and Mia Cowgill were the standouts on the team, which also included Thomas Riggio, Kelli Noriega, Kaci Kenitzer, Lyndsea Leon, Angela Shrode and Brittney Hunter. After a strong preseason, Calaveras lost to Argonaut 6-0 in the first league match of the season. Calaveras then lost to Amador 4-2. Calaveras then lost to Summerville 5-1 with the lone victory coming from Angela Shrode. Calaveras fell to 0-4 in the MLL with a loss to Bret Harte.
Calaveras got its first league win by beating Bret Harte 4-3. Calaveras got a singles win from Cowgill and doubles wins from the teams of Nick Malvini/Ben Karr, Angela Shrode/Brittney Hunter and Kilbreath/Cowgill. Calaveras couldn’t make it two in a row, as it fell to Argonaut 5-1 and then lost to Summerville 5-1 and then suffered a 4-2 loss to Bret Harte, a 5-1 loss to Argonaut and a 4-2 loss to Amador. Kilbreath and Cowgill advanced to the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles section championship but were unable to move on.
BRET HARTE TENNIS
The Bullfrogs entered Mother Lode League play with a 2-3 record and lost its first league match 5-1 to Summerville. Anna Wagner picked up the only Bret Harte victory. The Bullfrogs got their first league win by beating Calaveras. Bret Harte dropped to 1-2 in league action with a 4-3 loss to Amador. Kory McCain won in singles action, while the doubles team of Derec Bruchs and Nathan Bowersox and Alexis Henry and Casey Wadle picked up victories for the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte then fell to Argonaut 5-1 with Bruchs and Bowersox collecting a victory in doubles competition.
Bret Harte lost in a county clash with Calaveras 4-3. The Bullfrogs got wins from Bowersox, Bruchs and Casey Wadle. The loss dropped Bret Harte to 1-4 in league play. Bret Harte then lost to Argonaut 5-1. Bret Harte got in the win column with a 4-2 victory over Calaveras, but promptly fell to Amador 5-1, were defeated by Summerville 5-1 and ended the season with a 6-0 loss to Argonaut. Bret Harte finished with an overall record of 4-12 and 2-9 in league play.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING
The Mother Lode League swim season began with Calaveras placing third in a tri-meet with Linden and Bret Harte. In a tri-meet with Bret Harte and Argonaut/Amador, Calaveras placed third overall. Calaveras’ 2002 team included Robin Rodney, Shannon Rodney, Kaci Walsh, Megan Winfield, Anna Carroll, Monica Sedlock, Haley Hodgson, Jessica Correa, Margaret Littleton, Emily Chambers, Sandrine Nattkamper, Amber Saina, Jill Sandbothe and Whitney Tapkan.
BRET HARTE SWIMMING
In the first league meet of the season, Bret Harte placed second in a tri-meet with Linden and Calaveras. In another tri-meet with Calaveras and Linden, the boys placed first and the girls finished second. In a tri-meet with Calaveras and Argonaut/Amador, Bret Harte placed second. The foursome of Chloe Miller, Rene Baca, Lacey Cobb and Amber Cobb advanced to the section championship in the 200-medley relay and placed 24th with their time of 2:08.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL
The goal for Calaveras football was to win the Mother Lode League and a section championship. Calaveras began the season with a 20-8 win over River City. Nathan Adams rushed for 148 yards and Dan Sweet rushed for 58 yards. Calaveras then trounced San Jose Academy 42-6. Adams scored on runs of 33, 6 and 35 yards, while Jake Thornburg threw and ran for a score. Calaveras fell to 2-1 with a tough 13-8 loss to Central Catholic. Calaveras’ only touchdown came on a 6-yard run from Adams, who finished the night with 88 yards. Calaveras bounced back with a 14-7 win over Hughson. Adams and Matt Massaglia scored one touchdown apiece in the seven-point win. Calaveras capped the preseason with a 27-9 win over Patterson.
Calaveras began league play on its homecoming night. Alicia Allen was crowned homecoming queen and Calaveras beat Linden 38-20. Calaveras then hit the road and beat Argonaut 44-20. Adams rushed for 124 yards, while Sweet rushed for 77 and Derrell Whisenton rushed for 60. Calaveras took sole possession of first place in the league standings with a 21-14 win over Amador. Adams, Sweet and Spencer Stinnett all found the end zone. On a rainy night, Calaveras had no problem beating Summerville 40-12. Calaveras capped a 5-0 league championship with a 44-7 road win over Bret Harte.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras beat Hilmar 2807 and then knocked off Hughson 20-9 to advance to the section championship game. With the D4 title on the line, Calaveras lost to Escalon 33-0 to end the season with a record of 11-2. Adams was the MLL MVP, Troy Baker was the Lineman of the Year, while JR Macias and Casey Cleland were the co-Defensive Players of the Year and Roger Canepa was the co-Coach of the Year. Ed Fulton, Thornburg, Howie Harris, Jake Thornburg, Andrew DeLappe, Joe George, Chris Staudy, Sweet, Brett Dickinson, Zach Fee and Rashaawn Wisenten were all-league players.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL
The Bullfrogs added 24 new players to its roster in 2002. In the opening game of the season, Bret Harte scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to beat Livingston 26-9. James Gayle rushed for 206 yards and as a team, Bret Harte had 331 total yards. The Bullfrogs improved to 2-0 with a 20-6 win over Hiram Johnson West with touchdowns from Gayle, Corey Garcia and Travis Emerson. Gayle rushed for 125 yards, while Garcia followed with 84 and Emerson had 43. On homecoming night, Gia Cizmich was crowned as queen and the Bullfrogs beat Waterford 49-15. Emerson threw for 173 yards and rushed for 59 in the win. Bret Harte lost its first game when Patterson scored in the final two minutes to win 31-28. Gayle had 130 yards on the ground. The Bullfrogs ended the preseason with a 28-9 loss to Hughson.
The start of league play was not a good one for Bret Harte as the Bullfrogs lost to Argonaut 40-6 and followed that with a 27-7 loss to Summerville. In the loss to the Bears, Tim Wooster caught a 2-yard pass for a score. The Bullfrogs fell to 0-3 in the league standings with a 30-26 loss to Linden. Garcia had six catches for 106 yards. Bret Harte fell to 0-4 in league play with a 36-0 loss to Amador. The season ended with a 44-7 home loss to Calaveras. Quinn Whittle, Emerson and Jon Paquin were all-league players.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL
The one thing that Calaveras wasn’t lacking in 2002 was veteran leadership. Christine Wilson, Melissa Kroll, Kristy Morell, Audrey Victor and Meghan Hall were going to help out the younger players, which included Teddy Wilson, Amber Woolridge, Desare Silvas, Brittany Bruegel, Gabrielle Noble and Whitnay Gilleck.
Calaveras lost its first game of the season 3-2 to Tokay and then dropped a 3-1 decision to Tokay and fell to Sonora 3-0. Calaveras captured its first victory with a 3-2 win over Riverbank. Morell led the way with nine kills. Calaveras followed that with a 3-1 win over Linden. Calaveras ended the preseason with a win over Gustine, Ripon and Livingston to push its record to 5-3.
Calaveras began league play with a home win over Amador and then lost to Linden and Summerville, got back in the win column with a win over Argonaut, but lost in a county clash to Bret Harte. Calaveras began the second part of league play with a loss to Linden, a win over Amador and a road loss to Bret Harte. The season ended with a win over Argonaut. Calaveras finished with an overall record of 9-9 and 4-6 in league play. Christine Wilson was a first-team player while Gillick represented Calaveras on the second team.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL
After losing in the first round of the 2001 playoffs, head coach Liz Dickson hoped her 2002 squad would have a longer run in the playoffs. The three seniors on the team were Natalie Kramer, Libby Krayk and Tawnie Lee, along with juniors Heather Sundling and Heather Taylor. Bret Harte lost to Ripon Christian 3-0 to begin the season and then fell to Central Catholic 3-2 and lost to Sonora 3-1. The Bullfrogs won their first game with a 3-1 victory over Modesto Christian. Kramer led the way with 11 kills. Bret Harte ended the preseason with a loss to Buhach Colony and a win over Livingston and Ripon.
The Bullfrogs began league play with a win over Summerville with Lee recording 36 assists and Kramer recorded 22 kills and 14 blocks. Bret Harte then beat Argonaut but couldn’t improve to 3-0 in league play with a loss to Linden. Bret Harte got back on track with a win over Amador and Calaveras. Bret Harte began the second half of league play with a loss to Summerville and a win over Argonaut and then got a victory against Calaveras on senior night. Bret Harte fell on the road to Linden and ended the MLL season with a win over Amador. Bret Harte entered the playoffs with a record of 11-7 while going 7-3 in league play.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Bret Harte lost to Ripon 3-1. Lee had 52 assists and Kramer had 17 kills, followed by Taylor with 10. Kramer was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the MLL and Lee was named as a first team player, while Tayler was a second-team player and Dickson was named as the Coach of the Year.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ GOLF
Calaveras only had six golfers on the 2002 team, but head coach Rick Behler was excited to see what Lindsay Meyers, Rachel Mullen, Brittney Holland, Allison Suarez, Angela Shrode and Marissa Baker could accomplish. Calaveras beat Linden 239-241 to start the season and Suarez shot a 46 to lead her team. Calaveras lost its first match of the season 181-193 to Escalon. Calaveras won its second match with a 241-247 win over Modesto Christian with Suarez shooting a 53. In a county clash with Bret Harte, Calaveras lost 204-274.
Calaveras dropped its second in a row by falling to Central Catholic 185-256 but got back into the win column with a 259-283 win over Riverbank. Calaveras lost its first home match at the hands of Ripon Christian 221-233, but then picked up its first road victory by defeating Hughson 174-215. Calaveras improved to 5-4 with a 264-300 win over Livingston but fell back to .500 with a 247-276 loss to Ripon and then dropped a 217-325 match to Patterson. Calaveras fell to 6-7 with a home loss to Escalon 239-239 and then lost to Modesto Christian 221-257. The regular season ended with a 181-239 loss to Bret Harte and a 193-244 loss to Central Catholic to finish with a 6-10 record. Calaveras placed eighth at the league tournament and Suarez advanced to the subsections and shot a 96. Suarez was named as an all-league golfer.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ GOLF
The Bullfrogs entered 2002 as the defending league champions and had seven returning players back on the links for head coach Rich Cathcart. A new league was also formed in 2002, which included Calaveras, Bret Harte, Linden, Modesto Christian, Central Catholic, Riverbank, Hughson, Ripon Christian, Livingston, Ripon and Patterson and was known as the Mountain Valley League.
Bret Harte began the season with a 213-287 win over Sonora with Krystal Thompson shooting a team-low 45. The Bullfrogs then knocked off Escalon 197-242 and followed that with a 198-239 win over Modesto Christian. Bret Harte lost its first match of the season in a 189-207 loss to Central Catholic. Lauren Miller shot a team-low 43. The Bullfrogs returned to their winning ways with a 204-274 win over Calaveras. Thompson shot a 44, while Miller shot a 46 and Kim Artiaga shot a 53. Bret Harte lost its second match of the season to fall to 4-2 following a 211-218 setback to Linden.
After losing to Linden, Bret Harte beat Hughson 201-318 and then knocked off Ripon Christian 163-196, Livingston 193-302, Ripon 171-209, Patterson 199-213 and Riverbank 158-194 for its 10th league win of the year. Bret Harte extended its winning streak to seven by beating Escalon 160-172. Bret Harte finally lost again, and it came against Central Catholic 194-200. Bret Harte ended league play with a 181 win over Calaveras and a 203-231 win over Linden. Bret Harte entered the postseason with a 13-3 league record. At the league tournament, the Bullfrogs placed second and Miller shot a team-low 88. Bret Harte’s season ended at the subsections by coming in eighth place. Artiaga, Thompson and Miller were named as all-league members.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ SOCCER
Calaveras only won two MLL games in 2001, but those on the squad believed things in 2002 would be different. The season began with a 6-1 loss to Sonora with the lone goal coming from Matt Bicocca. Calaveras then tied Riverbank 2-2 with two goals by Greg McIntuf, but followed that with a 2-1 loss to Central Catholic.
At a two-day tournament in Sonora, Calaveras went 1-3 with losses to Mariposa (4-3) and Bret Harte (3-0) but picked up its first win of the season by beating Summerville 3-1. Calaveras finished preseason play with a 2-0 loss to Waterford, a 3-0 win over Rite of Passage, a 4-1 loss to Patterson and a 1-0 loss to Hughson.
League play began with a 2-1 loss to Amador with McIntuf scoring the lone goal. Calaveras then beat Linden (1-0), Summerville (3-1) and Bret Harte to improve to 3-1 in the MLL. Calaveras lost to Amador and then returned to its winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Linden. In the second meeting with Bret Harte, the game ended in a 1-1 tie with Calaveras’ goal coming from Kurt Peckler. Calaveras got back in the win column with a 3-0 shutout of Summerville with goals from Leland Bledsoe, Ryan Rush and Jose Tapia. Calaveras ended the league season with a 2-1 victory over Amador to clinch a share of the MLL championship with a 7-2-1 league record.
In its first-ever playoff game, Calaveras lost on the road to Patterson 4-1. Calaveras got its only goal while trailing 3-0 and it was off the foot of Peckler. Bicocca, Stewart and Rush were first-team players, while Dave Coggin and Bledsoe were placed on the second team. First-year head coach Drew Parker was the Coach of the Year.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ SOCCER
Of the 11 players on Bret Harte’s roster, 10 of them were returners. In the first game of the year, Bret Harte beat Central Catholic 5-3 with three goals from Aaron Elevi. The Bullfrogs played Waterford to a 3-3 tie. Bret Harte beat Sonora 4-1 with a goal from Neil Taylor and three from Elevi. The Bullfrogs lost their first game of 2002 by falling to Mariposa 4-2 but bounced back with a close 2-1 win over Buhach Colony. At the Yosemite Cup in Sonora, Bret Harte lost to Oakdale (5-4) and beat Calaveras (3-0) and Argonaut (1-0) to push its record to 6-2-1. Bret Harte capped its preseason with an 8-1 win over Rite of Passage, a 10-3 win over Hughson and a 7-2 loss to Patterson.
Bret Harte began MLL play with a 2-0 win over Summerville and followed that with a 3-1 win over Argonaut and a 2-2 tie against Linden. The Bullfrogs were defeated by Calaveras for their first league loss of the year. Bret Harte beat Amador 3-2 and then blanked Argonaut 6-0. In the rematch with Calaveras, the game ended in a 1-1 tie and Billy Christian scored the lone goal. In a 4-4 tie with Linden, Elevi recorded a hat trick. Bret Harte ended the season with a 1-1 tie against Amador and missed the playoffs. Bret Harte had an overall record of 12-5-5 and went 4-2-4 in league play. Elevi was named as the Offensive MVP and Erik Kifune was a first-team player. Guy Castle and JT Busby made the second team.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY
For the first time in a few years, Calaveras was able to field a varsity team. Calaveras had a strong showing at the Mother Lode League championship meet with Natalie Karr winning the girls’ race in 20:05 and teammate Karen Airola placed third in 20:42. In the boys’ race, Nick Papp placed sixth in 17:38 and Austin Novello placed 10th in 18:09. At the subsection meet, Karr placed fifth in 20:46 and Airola was sixth in 20:48. Karr and Airola advanced to the state championship meet after a strong performance at the section championship.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY
Winning league championships wasn’t something that was abnormal to the Bret Harte cross country team and 2002 was no exception. Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ team ended the year as MLL champions. At the league championship meet, Gia Cizmich placed second in the girls’ race, followed by Nikole Harmon, Marissa Jacobus, Rachel Francis and Melissa Fletcher. For the boys, Erik Aardal placed second overall in 17:13, followed by Brian Morris and Josh Grimes. At the subsection meet, Cizmich placed 16th in 21:51 and Jacobus was 23rd in 22:24. As a team, Bret Harte’s girls placed third and the boys placed eighth. Morris placed eighth individually in 16:56, while Aardal placed 13th (17:17) and Jordan Borean placed 43rd (18:28). Cizmich advanced to the state championship after placing sixth at the section meet (20:47).
WHAT’S NEXT?
Next week we’ll go back 30 years to 1992.