 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot
Calaveras County Athletics Through the Decades
Run it back 20 Years

Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world

  • Updated
  • Comments
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world

It was still weird to think that the ’90s were gone, even in 2002. But everyone got used to it and started to enjoy all that 2002 had to offer. And with getting used to 2002, the world was also getting acquainted with new technology.

In 2002, the average person spent 46 minutes a day online, and AOL was the most popular website. Top web searches included “Spider-Man,” “Shakira” and “Star Wars.” It took an average of 12.5 minutes to download a song on a 56k modem, and it took 16 seconds for a website to load. The most popular social media site was Friendster, with three million members.

Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.