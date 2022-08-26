Week 2 Preview: Calaveras vs. Carson

Next up: Calaveras (0-1) vs. Carson (0-1)
Next up: Calaveras (0-1) vs. Carson (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 26
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2022 season: Calaveras (0-1, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to McNair 21-7; Carson (0-1) – lost to Sutter 35-0
Last week’s result: Calaveras lost to McNair 21-7
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between Calaveras and Carson
Series record since 2004: The series is tied 0-0
Game history: The two teams have not played before
Calaveras 2022 season stats: Passing – Orlandi, 4-14-60-0-1; total, 4-14-60-0-1; Receiving – McCurdy, 3-31-0; Petersen, 1-21; total, 4-60-0; Rushing – Beadles, 20-57-0; Orlandi, 12-40-1; McCurdy, 6-15-0; Petersen, 1-0-0; total, 39-112-1; Interceptions – Orlandi, 2
Junior varsity: Calaveras’ JV team is 1-0 after beating McNair 44-13
