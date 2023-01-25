Fox scores 16 in Bret Harte's 4-point win over Argonaut
Buy Now

With five games to play in the Mother Lode League season, there were three teams fighting for the No. 2 spot in the league standings. After five games, Bret Harte, Sonora and Argonaut were all 3-2 in Mother Lode League play.

In order for Bret Harte to stay tied for the No. 2 spot, the Bullfrogs needed to go on the road and beat the Argonaut Mustangs for the second time. A strong second half turned out to be what Bret Harte needed in order to leave Argonaut with the victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.