Fox scores 16 in Bret Harte's 4-point win over Argonaut

With five games to play in the Mother Lode League season, there were three teams fighting for the No. 2 spot in the league standings. After five games, Bret Harte, Sonora and Argonaut were all 3-2 in Mother Lode League play.
In order for Bret Harte to stay tied for the No. 2 spot, the Bullfrogs needed to go on the road and beat the Argonaut Mustangs for the second time. A strong second half turned out to be what Bret Harte needed in order to leave Argonaut with the victory.
Bret Harte improved to 4-2 in the Mother Lode League standings and 16-5 overall with a 34-30 win over the Mustangs on Tuesday night in Jackson.
Bret Harte’s defense limited Argonaut to just three points in the opening eight minutes. However, the Bullfrogs were only able to counter with six points, which were scored by 3-point baskets from senior Aariah Fox and junior Chase Silva
Argonaut woke up offensively and scored 13 points in the second quarter and Bret Harte could only answer with five points. Fox made another shot from downtown and senior Kadyn Rolleri scored two points. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed Argonaut 16-11.
For the second time in the game, Bret Harte limited Argonaut to only three points, this time coming in the third quarter. And unlike when Bret Harte held Argonaut to three points in the first quarter, the Bullfrogs were able to score 14 points in the third for the 25-19 advantage. Silva led Bret Harte in the third quarter with five points, while senior Ashlin Arias made a 3-point basket and the trio of Fox, Rolleri and junior Makenna Tutthill all scored two points apiece.
The Bullfrogs were led offensively in the final eight minutes by Fox, who scored eight of Bret Harte’s nine points. Argonaut scored 11 points in the final quarter, but the Bullfrogs were able to hold on for the four-point win.
Fox finished with a game-high 16 points and also had five rebounds, eight steals, two blocks and one assist; Arias had three points, three rebounds and one steal; Rolleri scored four points and had seven rebounds, four steals, one block and four assists; Silva had nine points, seven boards, three blocks and one assist; and Tutthill scored two points and had eight rebounds and one steal.
Bret Harte will next host Summerville at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Friday is Bret Harte’s winter homecoming game.
