Bullfrogs place fourth at league tournament but still move on to divisionals
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

After a regular season that featured a number of close losses, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team finally got some good luck, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The Bullfrogs placed fourth overall at the 2022 Valley Foothill League North Tournament on Monday afternoon at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. The top three teams in the league standings get to move on to play next week at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament.

