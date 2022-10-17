Bullfrogs place fourth at league tournament but still move on to divisionals

After a regular season that featured a number of close losses, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team finally got some good luck, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
The Bullfrogs placed fourth overall at the 2022 Valley Foothill League North Tournament on Monday afternoon at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. The top three teams in the league standings get to move on to play next week at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament.
But when the final league standings were calculated, Bret Harte and Escalon were tied for third place. To figure out how to break the tie, it was decided that the third-place spot would go to the team with the lowest score in the two previous head-to-head matches. And when the numbers were crunched, Bret Harte had a better score than Escalon by three points.
“It was very nerve racking,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I knew if they came in third, they would move on. If Escalon came in third, then we needed the tiebreaker. Since we were ahead in scoring by 15 and they beat us by 12 today it was very close.”
Argonaut and Ripon both finished the afternoon tied for first with a 373; Escalon placed third with a 438; Bret Harte finished fourth with a 450; Sonora was fifth with 452; Summerville was sixth with 520; and Amador placed sixth with a 555.
Bret Harte was led by senior Carly Hickman, who shot a team-low 106; senior Mackenzie Carroll shot a 111; sophomore Maggie Kristoff carded a 116; junior Megan Scott shot a 117; senior Makenna Robertson shot a 121; and senior Caroline Krpan shot a 127.
Bret Harte will join Argonaut and Ripon at the divisional tournament on Oct. 24 back at Swenson Park Golf Course for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
“It means a lot to squeeze out this trip to the divisional tournament,” Winsby said. “My goal at the beginning of the year was for the girls to get to the divisional tournament and they did it. Believe me, it was a close call, but they did it. It’s very fulfilling, especially for the seniors. They went their freshman year and now their senior year. I am so very excited for the whole team. This trip to the divisionals was definitely a team effort all Season long. It was fun to see the girls excited today.”