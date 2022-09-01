Annual cancer softball tournament returns Sept. 24

One of the biggest cancer benefits of the year is returning to Angels Camp. The Calaveras Cancer Support Group will host the 24th annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament Sept. 24 at Copello Park in Angels Camp.
Each year the softball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help members of the Calaveras County community and their families while they receive cancer treatment. This year, the tournament will help Debbie Rizzo, Troy Williams and Wyatt Walker. Rizzo, a single mother, is battling breast cancer, while Williams, a father of four, and Walker, an 8-year-old boy, are both battling brain cancer.
Helping out behind the scenes is Diane Severud, whose daughter Cory, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, was one of the community members the tournament helped last year. Severud knows first-hand how even the smallest amount of support can make a big difference.
“As the mom of one of last year’s recipients, the money helped Cory with many things, such as medical expenses and everyday items,” Severud said. “The outpouring of support from the community was so unbelievable; really, it’s one of the amazing things about living in a small community. Needless to say, this generous outpouring of support from our community meant the world to us and has prompted us to become volunteers again this year.”
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the opening pitch and will continue until there is one team who is crowned as tournament champions. The event will also include a silent auction and raffle, food, music and an opportunity for attendees to register as donors with the Be the Match program.
The cost per team is $400. To register to play, contact Mike Ziehlke at (209) 743-6262. To donate raffle items, contact Heather Barnett at (209) 728-4384.