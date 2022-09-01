 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Calaveras Cancer Support Group
Playing for a cause

Annual cancer softball tournament returns Sept. 24

  • Comments
Annual cancer softball tournament returns Sept. 24

One of the biggest cancer benefits of the year is returning to Angels Camp. The Calaveras Cancer Support Group will host the 24th annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament Sept. 24 at Copello Park in Angels Camp. 

Each year the softball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help members of the Calaveras County community and their families while they receive cancer treatment. This year, the tournament will help Debbie Rizzo, Troy Williams and Wyatt Walker. Rizzo, a single mother, is battling breast cancer, while Williams, a father of four, and Walker, an 8-year-old boy, are both battling brain cancer. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.