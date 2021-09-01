Bullfrogs sweep Lions in preparation for Wildcats

LINDEN – Before starting Mother Lode League play, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs played their final preseason match in the gym of a former Mother Lode League powerhouse.
For years, the Linden Lions were the dominant force in the MLL. But now, that title belongs to the Sonora Wildcats, who is the squad Bret Harte will take on to begin league play. On the eve before the start of league competition, the Bullfrogs knocked off their former league rivals in three sets (25-16, 25-18 and 25-14) Wednesday night in Linden.
“It’s wild how times have changed,” Porovich said. “Linden was definitely a powerhouse back in the late 90s and early 2000s. They aren’t as strong as they used to be, but they are always a scrappy team, so we always have to be ready for anything from them.”
The three-set sweep is Bret Harte’s third in its last four matches. On Monday, the Bullfrogs beat Stone Ridge Christian in four sets (25-11, 25-18, 18-25, and 25-16) at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. With seven wins in the preseason, Porovich feels confident heading into league play.
“I’m feeling good,” Porovich said. “It’s an awesome group of girls that I have, who are excited to get out here and play. They are very coachable and are receptive to the feedback I give them. We are ready and excited to get league started.”
Like their coach, the Bullfrogs are ready to see what they can do in league play and are looking forward to taking on the Wildcats.
“I’m really excited and I think we are going to do really well in league,” Bret Harte junior Kenna Williams said. “I’m excited to play and I love this team. We all have really good energy and we play together well. I know that everyone is nervous, but excited for tomorrow.”
Perhaps all the nerves are saved for Sonora, because the Bullfrogs didn’t seem overly concerned about Linden. In the three sets played, Bret Harte never trailed. The only time the two teams were tied in the entire match came early in the first set when a Bret Harte miscue gave Linden a point to tie the set at 2-2. Senior Ally Stoy and sophomore Chase Silva recorded back-to-back kills to put the Bullfrogs ahead for good.
“I think we started off thinking about tomorrow’s game,” Williams said. “There were a couple of plays early where we didn’t go for it, but that changed as the match went along.”
In the opening set, Bret Harte got kills from junior Avila Pryor, Stoy, Silva, senior Trianna Jordan, Williams and senior Jaycee Davey. The Bullfrogs easily took the first set 25-16.
Before anyone could blink, Bret Harte led Linden 7-1 in the second set. Senior Sommer Good got things started with a serving ace while Silva, Stoy and Ashlin Arias recorded kills. With a 7-3 lead, Bret Harte went on a 10-2 run, which included one kill from Silva, four kills from Pryor and three kills from Williams.
Bret Harte extended its second-set lead to 20-11, but the Lions went on their biggest run of the night and outscored the Bullfrogs 7-2, which brought the score to 22-18 in favor of Bret Harte. But the Bullfrogs regrouped and ended up taking the second set 25-18.
Just like the second set, Bret Harte struck quickly to begin the third. Stoy started things off with a powerful kill and Good followed with an ace. Bret Harte continued to pile up the points, which was fueled by kills from junior Aariah Fox and senior Cierra Gilbert. Once the Bullfrogs started to roll in the final set, there was nothing that Linden could do to slow things down. The night ended with a kill from Fox to give Bret Harte the 25-14 win.
Williams had one of her best games of the young season, as she finished the night with four kills and her performance didn’t go unnoticed by Porovich.
“It’s always fun to have a lefty on the team and it’s always fun to have a lefty on that right side,” Porovich said about Williams. “She’s a consistent player for us who we can rely on and count on, not to just keep us in some rallies as an outlet, but to put some balls away for us, too.”
Good had two aces and 10 digs; Arias had one ace, one kill and five digs; Silva had a team-high seven kills and six digs; Bella Stafford had one ace and three assists; Gilbert had two aces, one kill and 23 assists; Fox had two kills and two blocks; CJ DesBouillons had two aces and eight digs; Pryor had six kills; Stoy had four kills and three blocks; Jordan had two kills, three blocks and seven digs; and Davey had two aces and 19 digs.
In the 3-1 win over Stone Ridge Christian, Silva led the way with nine kills, while Fox and Stoy each had seven and Jordan had five. Davey had four aces and 32 digs, while Gilbert had a team-high 23 assists.
Bret Harte will take on the Wildcats at 6 p.m., Thursday in Sonora.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team beat Linden in two sets 25-8, 25-11 Wednesday night in Linden. Jamee Zanhiser had six aces on 22 serves and recorded 14 assists on 33 sets; Rubi Rodriguez had three aces on 11 serves and six digs; and Sophie Bouma had eight kills on 14 attacks and five blocks.