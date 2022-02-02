Bullfrogs rely on 3-point shooting to push past Sonora in second half

Draining 3-point baskets isn’t in the DNA of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team. However, it was strong shooting from behind the arc that helped the Bullfrogs get back into the win column.
Bret Harte made seven 3-point baskets against the Sonora Wildcats and six of them came in the third quarter. The Bullfrogs went from trailing the Wildcats by one at halftime, to beating the Sonora squad by 16. Bret Harte knocked off Sonora 48-32 Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The victory over Sonora not only put the Bullfrogs back on track after a tough 77-43 home loss to Argonaut on Jan. 28, but it also was the first time any Bret Harte team has defeated the Wildcats twice in a season since Sonora joined the Mother Lode League in the fall of 2014.
“This win is going to really help us,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “Before the game, I told the girls that it’s a mini rivalry with Sonora that will prepare us for the last game of the season against Calaveras. We’ve now beat Sonora twice and we just need to keep going.”
Bret Harte didn’t have much energy early in the game. Reid feels that the loss to Argonaut took quite a bit out of his players and finding a rhythm against Sonora took a little longer than usual.
“It definitely played on our morale a little bit,” Reid said about the loss to Argonaut. “We came out tonight kind of slow, but we picked it up. It was a good all-around game.”
Bret Harte junior CJ DesBouillons added, “We were really tired and there were no sparks in the beginning of the game, and we were all worried.”
Junior Bullfrog Aariah Fox took care of the majority of the Bret Harte scoring in the opening eight minutes. Fox scored eight points, which included going 2 for 2 from the free throw line and senior Ally Stoy made one basket for Bret Harte’s 10 points. Heading into the second quarter, the Bullfrogs had a 10-8 lead over the Wildcats.
With the game tied 13-13 late in the half, the Bullfrogs scored back-to-back baskets to go ahead 17-13. Sonora ended the second quarter on a 5-0 run and led 18-17 at the midway point.
Trailing by one in the third quarter, DesBouillons and senior Jaycee Davey took over. Both players made three shots from downtown which gave the Bullfrogs all the separation they needed.
“Making that first shot really gives me confidence,” said DesBouillons, who was held scoreless in the first half. “Just seeing that the ball is going in the net gives me confidence, but I have to see it.”
With 2:17 to play in the third quarter, Bret Harte led 31-25 and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run with a 3-point basket from DesBouillons and Davey and a bucket in the paint from Stoy. Bret Harte outscored Sonora 22-7 in the third quarter and led 39-25 heading into the final eight minutes.
“Those threes were really good for us,” Reid said. “That also helps us get the ball inside, because people will have to guard us. When they come out and guard us, we’ll get it inside and our bigs will get easy buckets inside.”
In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte got points from Davey, Fox, Stoy and junior Ashlin Arias. Fox scored a game-high 18 points; Davey scored 11, which all came in the second half; DesBouillons also scored all of her nine points in the second half; Stoy finished with six points; and Arias had four points in the 48-32 win.
Bret Harte (14-7, 4-3 Mother Lode League) will take on the Summerville Bears at 6 p.m., Friday in Tuolumne.