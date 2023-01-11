Owens scores 20 and Archer adds 15 in Bret Harte's 7-point loss to Sonora
Buy Now

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team is searching for something to feel good about and they almost had it against the Sonora Wildcats.

Bret Harte has not beat Sonora since 2012 and since that last victory has gone 0-16 against the Wildcats. That streak continues as the Bullfrogs lost to Sonora 64-57 on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora. However, the seven-point loss was the closest that Bret Harte has come to beating Sonora since knocking off the Wildcats 47-40 in 2012.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.