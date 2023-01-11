Owens scores 20 and Archer adds 15 in Bret Harte's 7-point loss to Sonora

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team is searching for something to feel good about and they almost had it against the Sonora Wildcats.
Bret Harte has not beat Sonora since 2012 and since that last victory has gone 0-16 against the Wildcats. That streak continues as the Bullfrogs lost to Sonora 64-57 on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora. However, the seven-point loss was the closest that Bret Harte has come to beating Sonora since knocking off the Wildcats 47-40 in 2012.
The Bullfrogs trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. During the opening eight minutes of play, Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann made two shots from downtown and junior Jacob Archer made one. Weidmann scored five points in the second quarter, while Archer scored four, freshman Tumiso Owens scored three and junior Austin Blodgett scored two. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 31-25.
Sonora outscored Bret Harte 17-13 in the third quarter and led 48-38 heading into the fourth. The Bullfrogs put together a strong performance in the final eight minutes, which was led by four 3-point baskets from Owens and eight points from Archer. However, the Bullfrogs were unable to catch up to Sonora on the scoreboard and lost by seven.
Owens had his best day as a varsity player with a game-high 20 points and six 3-point baskets; Archer scored 15 points; junior Walker Maurer scored two; Weidmann scored 12 with three baskets from behind the arc; and senior Nathan Reeves and Blodgett each scored four points.
Bret Harte (8-12, 0-2 MLL) will take on the Summerville Bears at 7 p.m. on Friday in Tuolumne.
