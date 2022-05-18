Calaveras' Jay Clifton earns all-state basketball honors

Jay Clifton had an outstanding junior year on the basketball court. In fact, the Calaveras High School southpaw sensation was named as the 2021-22 Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League.
Clifton set a new Calaveras school record for points scored in a game (45), finished the season with 1,143 career points, helped lead his team to a Mother Lode League championship, and was one game away from reaching the section title game.
And if that wasn’t enough, Clifton’s outstanding junior season was recently capped by being placed on the California All-State Division IV basketball team.
“It means a lot,” Clifton said. “Getting put in that category of players is pretty awesome. It just adds more fuel to the fire to keep getting better for next year.”
Clifton finished his junior year with an average of 22.2 points per game. He also dished 4.3 assists, pulled down 4.3 rebounds and collected 1.6 steals. Clifton scored 732 points, while draining 103 shots from downtown and going 125 for 143 from the charity stripe.
The division IV first-team members are: Markell Brooks (Golden Valley, Bakersfield); Jay Clifton (Calaveras, San Andreas); Angel Corona (Westchester, Los Angeles); Johny Dan (Valley Torah, Valley Village); Drew Fischer (Liberty Ranch, Galt); Caden Flint (Scripps Ranch, San Diego); Travis Hightower (Justin-Siena, Napa); Isaiah Hilke (Monte Vista, Spring Valley); Dylan Lawson (Sunny Hills, Fullerton); Demarreya Lewis-Cooper (Enterprise, Redding); Julius Olanrewaju (Coalinga); Jamaal Unuakhalu (Chatsworth); Leo Wagner (West Campus, Sacramento); Kamury Washington (Millikan, Long Beach); Cody Yamaki (Los Angeles CES). Valley Torah’s Dan was the D4 Player of the Year.