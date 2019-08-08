Castleman to continue his athletic career at Butte College

Calaveras High School graduate CJ Castleman won’t say goodbye to his athletic career anytime soon. On July 27, Castleman agreed to not only play football, but run track at Butte College this upcoming fall and spring.
In two years of football at Sonora High School, Castleman rushed for 1,105 yards and six scores and had four receptions for 115 yards. During his junior year, Castleman rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Calaveras.
After transferring to Calaveras in the spring of his senior year, Castleman made an immediate impact on the track and field team. He set a new school record in the 200-meter dash with his time of 22.11, which broke the previous record of 22.40 set by Darrell Doby in 1991. Castleman helped lead Calaveras to a co-Mother Lode League championship. During his senior year, Castleman ran the 100- and 200-meter dashes, along with the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays.