Calaveras knocks off Galt 8-4 to punch its ticket to the D4 championship game

Chance Brooks stood tall on the mound and stared in at catcher Woody Gardina for the sign. The last time Brooks had the ball in his hand was three days earlier and he was asked to keep the game tied at 1-1.
In that outing, Brooks didn’t record an out and ended up taking the loss in Calaveras’ 5-1 defeat to Galt in the first game of a three-games series.
Now, once again, Brooks was standing on the same mound and the Calaveras senior didn’t want to have a repeat performance of his last outing. Brooks inherited two runners on with two outs and Calaveras had an 8-4 lead over Galt. Brooks needed to record only one out and Calaveras would head to the section championship game for the first time since 2004.
Brooks did his job.
The only Galt batter that Brooks faced resulted in an out, which gave Calaveras the 8-4 victory Thursday afternoon at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas. The win clinched Calaveras’ spot in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game against Marysville.
“It felt great, and the redemption is showing what I could have done the last time I pitched, and I did it today,” Brooks said.
The journey to reach the section championship game for the first time in 18 years was long and at times frustrating for all of Calaveras’ players, especially the seniors. The Calaveras seniors lost the majority of their sophomore year in 2020 because of COVID-19 and didn’t get an opportunity to play in the postseason the following year, as there were no CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Tom DeLappe has coached many Calaveras teams, but the veteran coach feels there is no squad who deserves to battle for a blue banner more than the one he’s got.
“It’s a great opportunity for them and a great result of the season,” DeLappe said. “They played nearly perfect baseball for two years now and they got screwed out of a full season with Covid. This is the perfect reward and I’m very happy that we’ve made it this far. We haven’t had many more deserving teams than these kids to make it this far and we’ll give Marysville a battle next week.”
Heading into the decisive game-three, Calaveras had only scored two runs against Galt in the previous two contests. In the 1-0 win a day earlier, Calaveras only recorded one hit. Fortunately for the San Andreas squad, the bats woke up just in time for the biggest game of the season. Calaveras scored at least one run in every inning and picked up 11 hits. For the first time in the three games against Galt, the Calaveras hitters seemed more comfortable in the box.
“We focused and had a goal set and tried to 10-run them and we didn’t accomplish that, but hey, we got close,” Brooks said. “We worked as a team and got it done.”
In the biggest game of the year, DeLappe couldn't throw either Andy Rios or Dean Habbestad, as they already pitched in the series week. Instead, he gave the ball to sophomore Mason Moser, who had only one previous varsity start.
“Ever since last night’s game, I’ve been thinking about this game and I couldn’t get it out of my mind,” Moser said. “I did everything that I could that revolved around having a good game. I went on YouTube and watched Matt Cain’s perfect game and Tim Lincecum’s no-hitter like five times.”
Moser put Calaveras in a position to win the game, which is all DeLappe could have asked for. Moser got the win on the hill and went five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
“For a sophomore in his third or fourth outing at the varsity level, he did absolutely perfect,” DeLappe said. “He’s got good stuff and he probably just needs to trust it more than he does. Each time he throws he’ll get better and stronger for us. I’m really happy with him.”
Calaveras scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning. Senior Aiden Look reached safely on a bunt and after a single from senior Chris Maddock and a Galt error, Look stood at third. Rios brought Look home with a sacrifice fly to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
Calaveras got its second run in the second inning. With one out, junior Brayden Brim doubled and reached third after a single from Brooks. A wild pickoff throw allowed Brim to score, which pushed Calaveras’ lead to 2-0.
Moser got in trouble in the third and Galt capitalized with two runs. However, the game didn’t stay tied for long, as Calaveras got both of those runs back in the bottom of the frame. A Galt throwing error with two outs allowed Habbestad and Gardina to score. After three innings, Calaveras led 4-2.
Moser was again in trouble in the top of the fourth, as Galt loaded the bases with only one away. A fly out to shallow left resulted in a play at the plate and Gardina applied the tag to record the double play to prevent Galt from scoring.
Calaveras junior Tyler Maddock began the bottom of the fourth by getting hit by a pitch. Maddock later scored on a two-out RBI by junior Gus Tofanelli and Calaveras extended its lead to 6-3. Galt scored two runs in the top of the fifth, but another double play and a ground out got Moser out of the jam and kept Calaveras’ lead to one.
Gardina smacked a loud double to begin the bottom of the fifth and later scored on a single off the bat of junior Tyler Maddock to push Calaveras’ advantage back to two runs.
Brim replaced Moser on the hill in the top of the sixth and after striking out the first batter, walked the next two batters he faced. Look replaced Brim and another walk loaded the bases. It looked as if Galt got the hit it was looking for, but Chris Maddock made perhaps the defensive play of the year. The senior shortstop dove to his right, snagged the ball and made a quick feed to second and Tyler Maddock’s relay throw to Tofanelli beat the runner by a step. Maddock’s play from short helped preserve the two-run lead.
“Chris (Maddock) is the best shortstop we’ve had at Calaveras since back in the ’90s,” DeLappe said. “I don’t think we’ve had any shortstops that good. We’ve had some in the neighborhood, but none as quick and who can cover the ground and make the heads up plays on the field like Chris does. That was a great play that saved the game.”
Maddock’s defensive gem ignited the Calaveras dugout and Tofanelli kept the good vibes going with a single to begin the bottom of the frame. Two batters later, Gardina put the game on ice as he blasted a shot over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.
“I don’t even remember swinging the bat,” Gardina said about his home run that gave Calaveras an 8-4 advantage. “I just remember seeing the ball bounce off of it. It was special knowing that it could be my last at-bat on this field that I’ve played on for so long.”
Look retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh, but back-to-back walks ended his outing. Brooks took over and got the save by retiring the only batter he faced.
Gardina led Calaveras at the plate, as the senior catcher went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, a double, a two-run home run and two RBIs; Brim went 2 for 4 with a double and had one RBI; Chris Maddock went 2 for 4; Rios went 2 for 3, scored twice and had one RBI; Tofanelli went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Brooks went 1 for 3; Look went 1 for 3 and scored a run; Tyler Maddock went 1 for 2 and had an RBI; and Habbestad scored one run.
Up next for No. 2 Calaveras is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title game against No.1 Marysville. Marysville beat No. 2 Orestimba in two games. A date, time and location has yet to be announced for the section championship game.
For Gardina, reaching the section title game in his senior year is more than he could have asked for and he isn’t taking the experience for granted.
“It’s something that is really special and that not many people get to do,” Gardina said. “With the ballclub that we’ve built over the last few years, along with this being coach DeLappe and coach (Donald) Durham’s last year, I think it’s exactly what is meant to happen. We are giving ourselves a chance to get a blue banner and ride this out as long as we can.”