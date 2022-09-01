Red Hawks top Bears in opening game of Mother Lode League season

TUOLUMNE – Even though it is still very early in the season, there was a lot riding on Thursday’s game against the Summerville Bears. The Calaveras High School volleyball team already played two matches in one week and both of those ended in a four-set loss.
A loss to Summerville would have not only extended that to three consecutive defeats, but it would have also put the Red Hawks in a tough position early in the Mother Lode League season. Each league game carries so much weight in the standings and for Calaveras—a squad who is looking to finish as league champions for the first time since 2013—a loss to the Bears could possibly put question marks around their hopes of capturing a league title.
Fortunately for the Red Hawks, the 50-minute bus ride back to Calaveras High School from Tuolumne was a joyous one, as Calaveras beat the Bears in four sets (21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13) to capture a victory Thursday on the opening night of Mother Lode League play.
“It’s definitely been a challenging week having two games back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday and then having just one practice to work on what we need to before coming into this game,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott said. “I think we handled it and brought it from the second set on.”
The opening set against the Bears felt very much like a repeat performance from two days prior against the Lodi Flames in San Andreas. The Red Hawks had trouble finding any sort of momentum and seven serving errors helped aid Summerville to a 25-21 victory.
“We struggled in the first set, and we were trying to find our way with a different lineup,” Conley-Elliott said. “We had seven missed serves which are unforced errors. That was the difference in that first set and had it not been for that, we could have had the first set.”
Even though Calaveras trailed by one set, senior Jordynn Petersen wasn’t concerned. She knew that while she and her teammates made some mistakes, there was still plenty of time to get back on track and she was confident that they’d bounce back.
“We played our hearts out and we had a lot of energy going into the second set,” Petersen said.
In the second set, Calaveras got some early points with a serving ace from junior Lilly Butler, along with blocks from sophomore Chloe Martz and junior Kaylee Ewing. Trailing Summerville 12-9, Calaveras finally found its stride and went on a 9-1 run, which included two serving aces from Butler, two aces from junior Ginger Scheidt and a kill from Ewing. The Bears eventually clawed back on the scoreboard and cut the Calaveras lead to 22-20, but the Red Hawks prevailed and after a kill from Ewing, took the second set 25-22.
With the match tied 1-1, Calaveras didn’t want to drop the third set like it did against Lodi. The Hawks and Bears stayed close on the scoreboard for much of the set, with Calaveras getting kills from senior Maya Miller, senior Madyson Bernasconi, Petersen and Ewing. With the set tied 18-18, Calaveras took the lead with a kill from Petersen and then Petersen gave her squad another point with a block. Two Summerville miscues followed by back-to-back aces from senior Laney Koepp gave Calaveras a 24-18 lead. After two points by the Bears, Miller ended things with a kill to give Calaveras the 25-20 victory.
“It felt really good to win that set,” Petersen said. “We had energy and confidence.”
After winning the second and third set, all the momentum had shifted to Calaveras’ side of the court and Summerville had very little left in the tank. With the Bears leading 5-4, Calaveras exploded for a 10-0 run. Petersen took over and during the 10-0 run, the senior recorded four kills and senior Cassidy Black added an ace. Calaveras continued to extend its lead with two kills from Butler, aces from Bernasconi and Scheidt and kills from Miller and junior Izzy Tapia. The Red Hawks had no problem taking the fourth and final set from the Bears 25-13.
Miller had a strong night and finished with seven kills; Koepp had 17 digs; Bernasconi had 11 digs and five kills; and Butler had five aces. But it was Petersen who had one of her strongest outings of the young season, as she finished with multiple blocks and a team-high eight kills.
“It was great to see her become comfortable in her position and own it and have that energy,” Conley-Elliott said. “I knew that she had it in her, so it was awesome to see her do that, and I hope that she carries that forward and I know that she will.”
The win pushes Calaveras’ overall record to 5-3 and the Hawks are now 1-0 in the Mother Lode League standings.
“It feels twice as big, especially with how much traveling we’ve done this week,” Conley-Elliott said about winning the first game of league play. “We were in Elk Grove on Monday, we were at home on Tuesday, but that was back-to-back games and then a long drive here. They were exhausted, so it was huge to get this first win in league.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team had to come from behind to beat the Summerville Bears in three sets Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne. After dropping the opening set 25-13, the Red Hawks rebounded by beating the Bers 25-12 and 15-10. Calaveras is 1-0 in MLL play.
