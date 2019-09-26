A statement win for Calaveras over Sonora

In 2018, Calaveras volleyball made history by becoming the first team to hand the Sonora Wildcats a Mother Lode League loss since they moved into the league in 2014. Now, one year later, Calaveras handed Sonora its second ever Mother Lode League defeat.
Both wins over Sonora came in San Andreas and both wins were by a score of 3-0. On Thursday night, Calaveras won its fourth league match in a row with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) home victory over the powerful Wildcats of Sonora.
“Every single person gave their all tonight and we stayed together for each and every point,” Calaveras junior Kyllie Remus said.
The matchup between Sonora and Calaveras was the second one of the season, with Sonora winning the first meeting in three sets. Not only did Sonora beat Calaveras earlier in the season in three sets, but it did so in rather convincing fashion. Heading into Thursday’s game, Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp never doubted that his team would be able to battle with the Wildcats, but wasn’t counting on a three-set sweep.
“I expected a really contested match,” Koepp said. “I wasn’t thinking sweep. I just wanted us to play well and like I’ve said, if we do us, we’re pretty tough and I thought we did us tonight.”
In the first meeting, which took place Sept. 10 in Sonora, Calaveras couldn't have started any worse. Jitters and bad luck gave Sonora an early big lead that was too much to overcome. Not wanting history to repeat itself, Calaveras began Thursday’s game on fire and was led by sophomore Karah Auld.
Playing in just her sixth varsity game, Auld scored Calaveras’ first point of the opening set and then followed that with three consecutive aces. Senior Muriel Strange blasted a shot that landed just inches in front of the backline and Calaveras led 5-1.
“I knew that we could play with them,” Koepp said. “We’ve got the talent and the stuff to do it, but we just have to relax and just play. Putting the pressure on them early and getting the butterflies out was nice.”
The lead didn’t last long, as Sonora battled back. With the set tied 13-13, Calaveras again took the lead with a combo block from Strange and Remus. Up 14-13, Calaveras didn’t trail the rest of the set. A mixture of Sonora miscues and kills from junior Ava Saiers and Auld gave Calaveras all it needed to take the opening set 25-21.
“Winning the first set was huge because we were able to carry over the momentum to the future sets,” Strange said.
Winning the opening set doesn’t mean much when facing Sonora. Summerville took the first set of their match on Sept. 19, only to have the Wildcats charge back for a 3-1 win. Calaveras needed to keep its momentum, but Sonora wasn’t about to roll over.
Calaveras got early kills from senior Anna Allain, junior Alyssa Wyllie and Auld, but Sonora still led 11-10. Trailing by one, Calaveras exploded for a 13-1 run, which put the set out of reach. On the run, Calaveras got kills from Remus, Strange and Allain, but Sonora also hit five balls out of bounds and served one into the net. The Wildcats put together a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-16, but Wyllie recorded a kill, Remus served up an ace and Saiers put the set away and Calaveras won 25-16.
“We were working really hard at putting the ball away and getting big swings off and running an offense that put pressure on them,” Koepp said. “We served pretty tough, but we received the ball a whole heck of a lot better than we have in the past.”
Trailing 2-0 was something that Sonora hasn’t had to deal with much in 2019. It hasn’t been since Sept. 3 that Sonora has trailed by two in a five-set match. A 3-1 road loss to Gregori was the only time this year that the Wildcats have been down to their final set in a five-set match.
Sonora started the third set aggressively and took an early 6-3 lead. But trailing early in the third set didn’t concern Strange or her teammates.
“I wasn’t too worried,” Strange said. “We were working well as a team the whole night and we hadn’t gotten down at all. I knew that we would be able to pick it back up.”
Trailing 9-5, Calaveras got back-to-back points from Auld and Saiers. After Sonora hit a ball into the net, Saiers gave her team two more points, which gave Calaveras a 10-9 lead. Sonora was able to tie the game at 10-10, but two consecutive hits into the net gave the home squad the advantage for good. Down the final stretch of the third set, Calaveras got kills from Strange, Saiers, Auld and Wyllie, which put Sonora away for good.
Calaveras won the third and final set 25-16.
“Tonight was a clean slate,” Strange said. “We knew that we are perfectly capable of beating them and we showed that tonight. We worked together as a team tonight better than I think we ever have.”
Auld finished the night with seven kills and three serving aces; Saiers had six kills, two aces and a team-high 14 assists; Allain had four kills; senior co-captain Keelie Koepp had 26 serves received and 25 digs; and Strange had two blocks.
Calaveras (11-7, 5-2 MLL) now only trails Sonora (11-5, 6-1) by one game in the league standings with one more head-to-head meeting, which will be Oct. 15 in Sonora. However, as big as Thursday’s win was, Koepp knows that it means nothing if his team doesn’t continue to win matches.
“To be honest, as a coach you have to remember that the next one is just as important as this one,” Koepp said. “If we come out and lay an egg in the next game, this one won’t mean a darn thing. We need to continue to take care of our business. That being said, I'm very proud of our girls and I thought we played really well with great energy.”
JV and freshmen
Both Calaveras’ JV and freshman squads topped Sonora in two sets Thursday night in San Andreas.